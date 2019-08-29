Adam Marshall, vice president and lead counsel for Marshall Brewing Co., has received the 2019 Champion of Oklahoma Craft Award from the Craft Brewers Association.
And rightfully so.
Brothers Eric and Adam Marshall founded the Marshall Brewing Co. in 2007 when there were no other breweries in Tulsa. It has now grown into a full production craft brewery, taproom and Biergarten located at 618 S. Wheeling Ave.
They were dealing with numerous roadblocks then, what seems like a long time ago. Legally they couldn't even taste their beer at the brewery. We now have a flourishing craft beer industry due, in part, to Adam's advocacy and his work to help change laws that enabled breweries to sell beers at their taprooms. Change has even made its way into grocery and convenience stores.
Over the last twelve years, Adam has worked behind the scenes to create a fair system for craft brewers in Oklahoma. His dedicated and professional representation in the legislative arena has significantly helped craft brewers to start-up, obtain distribution and enjoy the new franchise laws and operate taprooms.
"Before we had the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma, I was doing everything I can along with my brother, to go down and advocate for the craft beer industry. And so now the role is anytime there is a law or some draft of a law that directly relates to a craft brewer, I am usually the one on behalf of the craft brewers that takes a look at it and as a board member of the CBAO. I just feel like it's my job. In a lot of ways I am just trying to pay it forward for what people like Joe Prichard (Choc Beer Co.) and Rick Huebert (Huebert's Brewing Co.) did for me," said Adam Marshall.
This is the second year for the award to be presented. Oklahoma State Senator Stephanie Bice was the first recipient, she was very instrumental in changing the alcohol laws in our state and advocating for breweries. Marshall was presented with the award last week at Oklahoma's craft beer summit in Oklahoma City.
"I love this business, I love the industry, I love the fact that now you can take a taproom crawl in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa and a couple of years ago you really couldn't do that.
"Marshall is a family business. It has been a pleasure to work alongside my brother with a shared vision and passion in the craft beer industry in Oklahoma. I am very proud of Adam for his dedication to our entire industry and tireless work with our friends in the Oklahoma legislature," stated brewmaster Eric Marshall.
"We have a full-fledged industry that contributes a lot of excise tax to the state and to look around a say, 'Hey, as far as craft brewing and family manufacturing goes in Oklahoma, I left the place better than I found it,' " Adam Marshall said.
Adam's full time job is a practicing attorney for the Barrow Grimm law firm.
About the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma
The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma, Inc. (CBAO) is a 501(c)6 trade association dedicated to educating and creating awareness among legislators, regulators and the general public of the issues facing the craft brewing industry in Oklahoma, and to promoting a healthy economic environment in Oklahoma that enables public choices in the marketplace for the consumer, and opportunity and access to the marketplace by Oklahoma breweries.