The official Munich Oktoberfest starts on September 21st, so does Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest. Marshall Brewing and Fassler Hall are teaming up to bring Tulsa into the Oktoberfest season. They start the festivities at noon at the Marshall Brewing taproom, 1742 E. Sixth St.
Festivities include a German brass band that will be lead in by Marshall Brewing founder and brewmaster Eric Marshall with a fresh cask of Oktoberfest Lager.
A ceremonial tapping of the keg will offer guests the same feel as if they were in Munich in the late 1800s. Traditional German fare, including house-made sausages, will be offered by Fassler Hall. Adding to the spirit of Gemütlichkeit, Fassler Hall will be hosting a Wiener dog race, brat eating and stein-hoisting contests. For more information or to enter the competition, email andi@fasslerhall.com.
Schedule of Events:
12:00 p.m. Procession to the Biergarten
2:00 p.m. Wiener Dog Races
4:00 p.m. Brat Eating Contest
6:00 p.m. Stein Hoisting Contest
Prizes for winning contestants will include tickets to the upcoming McNellie's Harvest Beer Festival, October 3rd at ONEOK Field and tickets to Linde Oktoberfest Corporate Night, Wednesday, October 16th.
Marshall will offer live music throughout the day along with their traditional German lagers and ales featuring the rare Klaus Hefeweizen. Attendance is free and open to all ages. Participants are invited to wear traditional Bavarian festival attire and utilize ride-sharing options.