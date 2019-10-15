Marshall Brewing Co. is introducing a new Locals Only Night at this year's Linde Oktoberfest.
Locals Only Night will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Marshall Stammtisch Zelt, located in the northwest corner of the River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
The evening will feature only locally made food, drink, and music including bluegrass musician Cody Brewer & Grazzhopper, a selection of house-made sausages from The Wurst food truck and 24 taps of locally brewed beer by Marshall Brewing Co.
Oktoberfest is open to the public Thursday from 5 -11 p.m.
Marshall Brewing has been a part of Tulsa Oktoberfest for a decade, having its own tent for the last eight years.
"Thursday night is one of our favorite nights at Tulsa Oktoberfest. The procession of the first kegs to the Glockspiel is a 'can't miss' experience. While Thursday is the opening night of the festival, generally lines are much smaller than the weekend evenings making for a relaxed festival atmosphere. You can chicken-dance on the weekend. Thursday night come relax and listen to bluegrass at the best party Tulsa throws," said Marshall director of sales and marketing, Wes Alexander.
Marshall will offer 24 taps of their locally brewed craft beer to include festival only beers such as Klaus Hefeweizen, a traditional German-style wheat ale, and SMaSH Pils. SMaSH stands for single hop and single malt and features Weyermann Pilsner malt from Bamberg, Germany and the Saphir hop bred at the Hop Research Center in Hüll, Germany.
The complete draft lineup includes:
Arrowhead Pale Ale
Atlas IPA
Dunkel Lager
Kolsch
Klaus Hefeweizen
Oktoberfest Lager
SMaSH Pils
Sundown Wheat