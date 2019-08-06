Marshall Brewing Company has announced new packaging for their Oktoberfest Lager. Their fall seasonal will be available throughout Oklahoma starting August 14th with the new six-pack design.
A ceremonial tapping of the season's first keg is planned on August 22, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Fassler Hall, 304 S. Elgin, Tulsa. Marshall Brewing's founder and brewmaster, Eric Marshall, as well as his staff, will be there to answer questions about the traditional German beer.
The beer is a deep copper-colored lager highlighted by a complex malt flavor, balanced by the bittering of noble German hops with an ABV of 6%.
The new package design prominently features the traditional colors of the Bavarian flag.
"While the packaging is new, the beer remains the same. Since we opened the brewery in 2008, we have been proud to use 100% German sourced malt, hops and yeast to create our World Class Oktoberfest Lager. Our Oktoberfest Lager is not a craft beer interpretation of a traditional German lager, it is exactly what you would expect to find in a Bavarian biergarten," explained sales and marketing director, Wes Alexander.
In 2007, German-trained brewmaster Eric Marshall returned to Tulsa to found Marshall Brewing Co. Opening in 2008, Marshall Brewing Co., has grown into a full production craft brewery, Taproom and Biergarten located at 618 S. Wheeling Avenue, Tulsa, OK.