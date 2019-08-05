ONEOK Field will host the 10th annual Harvest Beer Festival this year, and the event will include a partnership with the Tulsa Roughnecks.
Get your calendars out and save Oct. 5 for sampling brews from 80-plus breweries.
Once again this year, the festival will have two sessions. The first will begin at noon and last until 3 p.m.
The second session is from 5-8 p.m., and everyone who attends will get free admission to watch the Tulsa Roughnecks compete against the Sacramento Republic in a soccer match. What better way to drink great beers than while watching some great soccer?
Early bird tickets are $35 and will be available from Aug. 6-20, then prices go to $40. Tickets can be purchased online at beerfest.com, search for Harvest Beer Festival. Or you can purchase them at McNellie’s, 409 E. First St., McNellie’s South City, 7031 S. Zurich Ave., or Elgin Park, 325 E. M.B. Brady.
But wait, that isn’t everything. Also available is the VIP brunch at McNellie’s, 409 E. First St., before the start of the first session. The cost is $75, which includes admission to the festival.
There are also a limited number of tickets to a VIP buffet at ONEOK Field during the second session. The cost is $75 and includes admission to the festival and the soccer match.
“Last year, due to bad weather, we had to move the Harvest Beer Festival to ONEOK Field at the last minute. It worked out really well, and the feedback from attendees was great, so we approached the Roughnecks about having Harvest Beer at ONEOK Field again this year. The Roughnecks were eager to partner with us, and they are excited to help us make the 10th annual Harvest Beer Festival the biggest and best one yet,” said Scott Sipes, general manager and partner with McNellie’s.
“We are expecting more than 80 breweries at this year’s Harvest Beer Festival. It will be a unique opportunity to sample new, one-off and hard-to-find beers. Plus, people attending Session 2 will, at no additional cost, have the added benefit of getting to watch the Roughnecks take on the Sacramento Republic. Good beer, good people and good soccer. I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday in October,” Sipes said.