Nothings’ Left Brewing Co. had no space left in their old facility to expand their brewery at 1502 E. Sixth St.
But that changed recently when founder and brewer Travis Richards leased a metal building next to their current taproom. It was formerly an old Texaco station that they gutted and will soon be the site of their new taproom.
Nothing’s Left has had steady growth since they started brewing. They started out contract brewing at an Oklahoma City facility just so they could get their products into the market. They still have a 5-barrel system but just recently purchased two 10-barrel tanks as well as a keg washer and a canning line that should arrive in the next couple of weeks.
Richards is 6’ 8” and didn’t have much room to work in the tiny 410 square foot brewhouse in the original space.
“I could touch the fermenters and the wall across the room at the same time. We quickly realized we needed to add more tanks and we didn’t have any space. We found a 2,400 square foot metal building next to us that magically came up for lease,” Richards said.
Richards then did what he had to do to make more beer. And he had to do more construction.
“After year two, we are finally finding in a nice grove to meet the demand and hopefully expand that. We currently are full all the time,” he said.
“It is a good spot to be in, we couldn’t be more happy that Tulsa loves us so much. So we are just going to keep making beer.”
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.’s taproom hours are: Monday, closed; Tuesday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m.; Friday, 1-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.