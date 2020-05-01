Brewing beers is a creative craft, and when adversity ensues, brewers get creative. The annual Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit isn’t canceling its event; it is going virtual with beer.
The “Quarantine Edition” of the 2020 Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit presented by OnCue Express will take place online from 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 15.
One of the best things about the OCBS is tasting beers. Well, it thought of that for this year’s virtual summit. This year, you will be able to purchase beer kits from local brewers and then tune in for the online seminars and panels. Local breweries, distributors and members of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma have donated a variety of craft beers, including core, rare and specialty beers.
There will be two tiers of ticket options with choices of three to four beer kits.
The “Beer Nerd” package is $40 and will include a choice of two to three options of kits and is limited to 288 total tickets.
The “Whale Hunter” package is $120 and will include rare and specialty beers and will be limited to 90 tickets.
Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at cbao-summit.eventbrite.com and can be redeemed for the corresponding beer package at one of the locally designated collection sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Ticketholders must be 21 or older and present a valid ID matching the name on the ticket order to receive their beer at the designated pickup site. Pickups will take place from 2-6 p.m. May 6-8 and May 11-15.
On Friday, May 15, the CBAO will livestream panels and seminars from 7-10 p.m. on Facebook Live. Each seminar will be 10 to 30 minutes long and will include a moderator and two to three panelists from local, regional and national craft breweries. Guests include representatives from the Brewers Association, Left Hand Brewing, Ska Brewing, Maui Brewing and more.
“While we can’t hold a traditional beer festival right now due to event restrictions, we are excited to bring the Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit to craft beer fans’ homes this year,” said Sean Mossman, treasurer of the CBAO.
“People have been asking how they can support local breweries during this time, and this is the perfect opportunity while also learning more about the industry.”
Proceeds will benefit the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma, dedicated to the promotion, education, engagement and advocacy of the craft beer industry in Oklahoma.