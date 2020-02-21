COOP Ale Works based in Oklahoma City is releasing a new locally produced brand of seltzer called Will & Wiley that will hit the shelves in March.
The seltzers will be sold in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas stores, filling a huge demand for the product. According to Neilsen, the hard seltzer industry has grown 200% in the past year, with 164.3% of that growth occurring in July 2019 alone. That equals to $550 million in the past year, and by 2021, the industry is projected to be worth $2.5 billion.
COOP Ale Works is the first Oklahoma brewery to distribute a hard seltzer on a broad basis. It will be sold in grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, and local bars and restaurants.
“The seltzer market has really blown up in the past year or so; it continues to grow and we saw this as a great opportunity to grow our audience. We know not everyone is a beer drinker so we are looking for people that would like a lighter option, a lower calorie option, less sugar and who wants to enjoy a local product,” said Maggie Sylke, COOP’s brand marketing specialist.
Will & Wiley seltzer flavors are grapefruit, mango guava, pineapple and cherry lime, all coming in at 5% ABV (Alcohol by Volume) and with 2 grams of sugar.
Also being shipped to bars are kegs of unflavored hard seltzer to create a variety of custom drinks.
“They will be able to play around with that and create a cocktail, create their own flavored seltzer with their own purees, their own fruit. That allows them some creativity to make their own cocktails out of it,” Sylke said.
The process of making a hard seltzer is somewhat similar to making a beer, just with different ingredients. You use water and something that can be fermented. In the case of hard seltzer, a simple sugar solution is used to ferment instead of fermenting the sugars from grains like those used in beer.
“We have all the infrastructure and equipment to make fermented beverages, so let’s do seltzer the way COOP would do it,” said Blake Jarolim, head brewer of COOP Ale Works.
“It really has been a challenge to me being in the industry for 10 years thinking that fermenting a simple sugar solution as opposed to a barley sugar solution wouldn’t be that different. It has had its challenges and really has stretched me as a brewer; it has been an interesting kind of road that we are always dialing in,” he said.
“It feels good to be here, you know I had some heartache over the past six months, really trying to figure this out, it’s been fun to see how it works and how we need to treat the yeast differently.”
The hard seltzer will come in mixed-flavor 12-packs and individual flavor six-packs. Two flavors will also be offered in 19.2-ounce cans starting in June.