Deschutes Brewery has been a family and employee-owned company since 1988 with brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon. They are in the top ten of independent brewing companies in the U.S.
Now beers from the brewery will be distributed in Oklahoma.
It’s pronounced “Deh-schutes,” and is named after a river called Deschutes in Oregon.
Based in Bend, Oregon, "Blow Our Customers’ Minds, Love It or Dump It, One Team, One Dream, Time for Better is Now, Crafted for Community, Celebrate!, Own It!" are listed Deschutes Brewing Co. core values.
On Monday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. McNellies Downtown will be serving up some Deschutes brews including their Fresh Haze IPA, Fresh Squeezed IPA, Lil' Squeezy Juicy Ale, and Black Butte Porter.
Deschutes has teamed up with LDF for distribution and has planned some events in Tulsa.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. they will be at Roosevelt's, 1551 E. 15th St; Midleton's Bar and Grill, 9711 E. 81st St; and Kilkenny's Irish Pub, 413 E. 15th St. giving out samples and throwing some swag (free stuff).
Then around 7 p.m., they will head to R-Bar, 3421 S. Peoria Ave; Fat Daddy's Pub and Grill, 8056 S. Memorial Drive and Main Street Tavern, 1325 E. 15th St.
At at 8 p.m. they head to Fassler Hall, 304 S. Elgin Ave; Pub W, 4830 E. 61st St and Andolini's Pizzeria, 1552 E. 15th St.
But that isn't all! On Wednesday they are doing a pub crawl starting at 5:30 p.m. and hitting a new location every hour.
First, up will be Elgin Park, 325 E. Reconciliation Way and the Hunt Club, 224 N. Main St., and 6:30 p.m., Bar 46, 107 N. Boulder Ave. at 7:30 p.m., The Max, 114 S. Elgin Ave. at 8:30 p.m., Arnie's Bar, 114 S. Elgin Ave. at 9:30 p.m. and The Warehouse Bar and Grill, 3346 S. Peoria Ave. at 10:30 p.m.
I will bring you more info about the brewery and its founders soon. Stay tuned.