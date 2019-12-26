Tulsa was visited by the president of Rogue Ales and Spirits recently. Dharma Tamm came to Tulsa to explore the Midwest and visit the local brewery scene.
Rogue Ales and Spirits is based in Newport, Oregon, and is distributed in all 50 states and 54 countries. The Brewers Association has Rogue Ales and Spirits listed as the 36th-largest brewing company by sales volume in the U.S. in 2018.
Rogue started in Ashland, Oregon, in 1988 by Nike employees Jack Joyce, Rob Strasser and Bob Woodell. At that time, there were only 100 breweries in the U.S., now there are more than 7,000.
Rogue produces more than 300 different beers. Its flagship is Dead Guy Ale at 6.8% ABV. Other best-sellers are Batsquatch Hazy IPA, Hazel Nut Brown and also Dreamland American lager.
“Honestly, the reason we do so many beers is because that is what we like to do. Brewers like to brew. They really don’t like to brew the same thing over and over and over. We have some of the best brewers in the whole world. They just create; we just want to share what they create,” Tamm said.
“One of the beautiful things is that we have nine taprooms and public houses so we can actually share those beers in small batches with our consumers and fans. That actually allows us to figure out which beers resonate,” he said.
Tamm, 32, grew up in a small town on the California/Oregon border. He attended Stanford and majored in mechanical engineering and German. After graduating from Stanford, he started working at Anheuser-Busch InBev. Tamm started homebrewing in 2008. Before becoming president of Rogue, he was its general manager. He has been president of the company for just more than a year.
Tamm was impressed by Oklahoma’s quality of breweries.
“I love Tulsa. You can definitely see that it is a city that is changing a lot. Old brick buildings that were run down 10 years ago now are housing some great art installations, great restaurants and great businesses. Look at the beer scene here ... you can compare the Tulsa beer scene to anywhere in the U.S.,” he said.
“It’s probably one of the more underrated scenes, honestly, just because people don’t necessarily think about Tulsa or Oklahoma as some of the great innovators in beer. You got Prairie, you got American Solera, you got some fantastic, fantastic people out here who are brewing. I love talking to these guys; they are doing the same stuff that we are. We are exploring the same type of hops, exploring the same types of yeast.”
Rogue is a unique brewery in that it is in a region where it can control a lot of the ingredients that are in its beers.
“What we like to tell people is that we are the only people who are farmers, brewers, distillers and coopers. That means we grow our own hops and cucumbers and pumpkins and wormwood and mugwort. Lots of interesting ingredients, we obviously brew, we obviously distill. We have been distilling for 16 years and we also cooper, we make our own barrels.”
Rogue has plans for Oklahoma and the Midwest. I recently looked for its Dead Guy whiskey in a liquor store, and the owner said it was a big seller. I understand why; it was very smooth.
“So you will definitely see a lot more interesting beers coming from us in Oklahoma and Tulsa. We will also be here with some of our spirits as well,” Tamm said.
It seems no matter where you are from, beer drinkers and brewers have a common interest that brings them together.
“It is just a brotherhood that crosses no matter where you are. It is one of those great things about beer and brewing, it brings us all closer together,” Tamm said.
