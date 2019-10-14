The Rotary Club of Tulsa is bringing a first to Tulsa's Gathering Place. They are hosting a VIP brunch called Rhythm & Brews at the ONEOK Boathouse on Nov. 2 that will kick-off the Gathering Place's Beer and Wine Festival. The brunch will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will include a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar and lots of local craft beers. This event funds the Rotary Club of Tulsa Foundation which helps with numerous projects in Tulsa.
The Rotary Club of Tulsa is focusing on being an agent of change. By having a VIP Brunch they are reaching out to citizens that aren't a part of Rotary and getting the word out of what they do and what they have done for the community.
"We have given over $6 million to local Tulsa charities but it's not well known. We don't talk a lot about it because Rotary is about service above self, so it wasn't about promoting ourselves. We have to get the word out because we need like-minded individuals to come together with us," said Becky Fields, Rotary Club of Tulsa president.
Rhythm & Brews started as an idea from former Williams CEO and Tulsa Rotarian Keith Bailey. He has been to a similar event in Wyoming and thought Tulsa could do this. He said that good craft beer brings different people together and with the Rotary Club of Tulsa and the Gathering Place partnering on the event, there are hopes a national audience will come to the event.
"From 1-2 p.m. a brewmaster will have a private showing with the brunch patrons and some ticket holders and share why you partner certain beers with certain foods," said Monica Martin, patron chair of Rythym & Brews.
"Then we open it up to the festival where there will be music, harps, violinists, opera singers-it will be a wide array of amazing music," said Monica Martin, patron chair of Rythym and Brews.
Individual tickets and information about sponsorship packages for the Rythym and Brews portion of the event are available at tulsarotarybrews.com
