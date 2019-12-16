Schlafly Beer, one of St. Louis’ original independent craft breweries, announced a new partnership with Oklahoma-based Boardwalk Distribution.
The partnership allows Schlafly Beer to further expand its availability in the Midwest, with distribution throughout the 77 counties in Oklahoma. Schlafly is now available in 15 states, primarily the states surrounding Missouri, as well as the East Coast. Currently, it is shipping its Pale Ale, IPA, Coffee Stout, Merry Berry and Kolsch and a stout sampler.
“Boardwalk Distribution is a well-respected beer, wine and spirits provider, and we’re confident in their ability to bring Schlafly Beer to craft consumers in Oklahoma,” said CEO Fran Caradonna. “We’re neighbors from states that share a border, and we’re happy for the opportunity to sell great beer together.”
Boardwalk Distribution serves the entire state of Oklahoma, selling beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic items to liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, hotels, event venues and casinos.
Schlafly Beer is the pioneer of craft beer in St. Louis, and the brewing team continues to find ways to innovate its craft. The historic downtown Tap Room was the first craft brewery to open in the city since Prohibition. Along with the Schlafly Bottleworks location, the brewpubs receive more than a million visitors each year, making Schlafly Beer a destination brewery in the Midwest.
Schlafly Beer produces roughly 30,000 barrels per year with year-round true-to-style offerings, such as the English Pale Ale and IPA to specialty beers like the award-winning Pumpkin Ale and Coffee Stout. Schlafly also hosts several events throughout the year, such as the Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival in March, one of the largest oyster festivals in the Midwest.
“With the explosion of local and regional craft beer in markets across the U.S., it made perfect sense to bring our friends from St. Louis into Oklahoma. Schlafly Beer is an amazing time-tested brand that I believe will resonate with the craft consumer in our great state,” said Freddy Lamport, vice president of Boardwalk Distribution’s Beer Division.