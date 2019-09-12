Cigar City Brewing is now available in Oklahoma. The Tampa based brewery is part of the CANarchy group, which is a collective of breweries that include Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company.
The collective provides craft beer to all 50 U.S. states, and parts of 17 countries in five continents.
The American owned collective shares its resources to allow all the breweries to thrive.
"It's like a group of friends coming together and using each other's garage to fix everybody's car," said Matthew Menchaca territory sales representative for Cigar City Brewery.
The Cigar City beer being distributed here is likely brewed in a Texas brewery with the standards that Cigar City puts on their beers.
They plan on being in all 50 states but now are concentrating on both coasts and Texas and Oklahoma.
Oklahomans will get to try Cigar City's number one seller - Jai Alai IPA. They are also distributing Guayabera - Citrus Pale Ale, Maduro - Brown Ale, A mixed 12-pack that will include: Jai Alai, Guayabera, Florida Cracker - Belgian Wheat and Space Pope - IPA.
Cigar City was founded in 2009 by Joey Redner. The brewery hopes to produce beers that reflected the flavors and history of the Tampa Bay region. They produce over 140,000 barrels of beer annually and have been named on ratebeer.com’s Top 10 Breweries Worldwide seven times.
Their beer is being distributed in the Tulsa area by LDF Sales & Distributing.