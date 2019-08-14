The Hanson brothers and Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. have teamed up to support the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for The Hop Jam’s Brewers’ Table Dinner.
This year’s event will be held at the food bank, 1304 N. Kenosha Ave., at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
This is the third time the Hanson brothers have hosted The Hop Jam Brewers’ Table dinner to support the food bank.
The Brewers’ Table features a multicourse gourmet meal prepared by Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s executive chef Jeff Marlow with a unique beer pairing for each course. Guests will enjoy a dinner service at the food bank’s world-class facility hosted by Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson of Hanson Brothers Beer. Guests will also receive special commemorative glassware.
This year’s dinner features Tulsa’s Nothing’s Left Brewing, 1502 E. Sixth St. Travis Richards has been brewing beer for more than eight years in the Tulsa area. Travis and his wife, Lacy, opened their brewery and taproom in the Pearl District in September 2018. Nothing’s Left has participated in The Hop Jam festival for numerous years and will offer a selection of beers curated especially for the event.
Last year’s event helped raise thousands of dollars and provided thousands of meals for hungry Oklahomans.
“The Brewers’ Table is a direct extension of our passion for great craft beer and collaboration, alongside a real commitment to community and the great work that is done each day at the food bank. We’re proud to see the partnership continue and can’t wait for this great event,” Taylor Hanson said.
The Hop Jam’s relationship with the food bank has been firmly established since the first festival in 2014, partnering to raise funds in unique ways, whether through Hop Guitar raffles or special dinners.
“I look forward to working with Hanson on the Brewers’ Table event each year. It gives me the chance to stretch out and try new recipes,” Marlow said. “I love the opportunity to try these new locally brewed beers and see just exactly what great food we can produce to pair perfectly with each one. This event is a great way for people not yet familiar with the food bank to enjoy a great meal and witness the amazing work of the food bank.”
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at okfoodbank.org