The Tulsa Garden Center and Valkyrie bar owner Aaron Post host in “The Spirit of Gin” on March 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Tulsa Garden Center Mansion, 2435 S Peoria Ave.
In this class, Aaron Post will walk through six different styles of the popular spirit, discussing their history – which can date back as far as the 1300s, production methods, and flavor profiles. After, he will pair each style with a taste and prepare sample cocktails for participants to enjoy.
Gin is derived from the juniper berry, just like those growing on the Eastern red cedar trees that line the Tulsa Rose Garden and many other areas of Oklahoma. While there are several flavor profiles and styles of gin, they all originate and revolve around one thing - the juniper berry.
Registration to attend “The Spirit of Gin” is required, and participants must be 21 or older to attend. Visit www.tulsagardencenter.org/adult-programs/gin-and-juniper to register.
The Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide a variety of horticultural education opportunities for the community and to serve as the horticultural headquarters for the Tulsa area. They can be reached by email at info@tulsagardencenter.org or by phone at 918-576-5164.