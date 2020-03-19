Tulsa-area breweries are selling their products even though their taprooms aren’t pouring pints.
The taprooms are closed to sit-down business but walk-up and curbside sales are helping these small local businesses make some money during the coronavirus pandemic. Taprooms can sell beer as long as it is in a closed container. Six-packs and crowlers (32-ounce cans) are being sold in taprooms and at drive-up takeaways.
The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma secured a temporary order allowing breweries to offer curbside pick up. Curbside pickup wasn’t available previously. ABLE is also allowing restaurants the ability to sell unopened wine or beer as part of a food order.
“It is a shame that we all have to do this, but I think we all appreciate the community all coming together to try to eradicate this virus before it can really spread and do a lot of damage to our communities,” said Marion Gooding, operations director for Dead Armadillo Brewery.
“Since we aren’t a bar or a restaurant, we have opened up the option for anybody who needs to can stop by and stock up on cans and crowlers. We are offering 32-ounce cans that are sealed on-site of our specialty taproom releases, which we don’t ever do. Usually, that is a taproom-only and you can get them in a pint, but right now, we are doing no open containers inside and we are limiting anyone indoors to only 10 people tops.”
This is typically the prime-time season for taprooms at the breweries with warmer weather and parties. Lots of beer sales and lots of great community events aren’t happening now. Locally owned bars, restaurants and breweries will need plenty of sales to make a small difference in their bottom lines.
Maybe you can’t gather around a table now, but supporting is easy, just buy their beer. Some are selling at a deep discount. Curbside pickups and not using cash can really limit your exposure to others.
Breweries on their own are clean places; if one microbe gets in beer, it can infect the whole batch, so breweries have always been very clean. And they have a long history of cleanliness. Since medieval times, beer was drunk in place of water due to polluted water sources.
“We are focusing on doing curbside pickups and take away pickups. Right now, you can pick a six-pack of any of our beers, the seasonals or the standards, for only $8 a six-pack. We are also offering almost all of our specialty beers for $10 for a 32-ounce crowler,” Gooding said.
“We just want to let everybody know we are your friendly neighborhood brewery and we are still open, we are here to see you through this together. Open seven days a week, noon till 6 p.m.”
Chad Fousel of Owasso stopped by on the first day of the curbside service.
“I am picking up some beer because a lot of places are soon to be closed down and not serving stuff so my wife said Dead Armadillo is doing a little drive through thing. I drove up and they said come on in to get it. They have a heck of a deal here for helping everybody out,” Fousel said.
Here is a list of area breweries doing curbside or to-go orders:
A
merican Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St.
Monday-Friday: 4-8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Pre-order cans and bottles: americansolera.square.site
If you prefer to stay in your car, call the taproom when you arrive and they will bring you the order.
Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Monday-Friday: 4-8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Cans and bombers only. No growler fills.
Call 918-933-4033 ahead and give them your order. Have your ID ready for confirmation.
Elgin Park, 325 E. M.B. Brady
Monday-Sunday: 11-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Offering crowlers and growler refills and curbside pickup, carry-out and delivery via DoorDash only.
Curbside pickup: 918-986-9910
DoorDash delivery: bit.ly/2UgW6EW
Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.
10-6 p.m. for to-go orders. The service window will be open until 7 p.m. through the rest of the week.
To purchase can orders, call 918-292-8757.
Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St.
Amended Hours (subject to change):
Tuesday-Thursday: 4-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
Sunday-Monday: Closed
No growler fills/refills; only prepackaged bottles, cans and crowlers.
They ask that transactions be done by credit card or “Tap Enabled” devices (Apple Pay, etc.)
Enter through the front door, on Sixth Street. No access to the restrooms, beer garden or other parts of the taproom is allowed. Once you have completed your purchase, leave from the side door, so as not to come in face-to-face contact with those waiting in line.
Once in the taproom, refrain from touching unnecessary surfaces, such as barriers, handrails, tables, etc.
NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave, Suite #23
Weekdays: 3-8 p.m.
Weekends: Noon to 5 p.m.
Pickup orders at 918-367-0640 using Door Dash
It will be running pickup beer specials and case discounts.
$1 off four-packs and crowlers
If you place a to-go order, use a credit card to pay over the phone.
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., 1502 E. Sixth St.
Monday-Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.
To-go orders will need to be made via call or text to 918-606-1902
Pippin’s Taproom at High Gravity, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 144
High Gravity retail hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For what is available, check pippinstaproom.com.
Prairie Brewpub, 223 N. Main St.
Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout
Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave.
Monday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Call ahead at 918-409-0551.
They are open for carhop curbside delivery and to-go delivery of growlers and cans in the taproom. For curbside delivery, park on the east side of the brewery in the parking lot.
Welltown Brewing, 114 W. Archer St.
Tuesday-Saturday: 10-8 p.m.
$8 six-packs, $8 32-ounce crowlers
918-829-7065