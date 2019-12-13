Prairie Brewpub Donate

Prairie Brewpub, 220 N. Main St., is giving a half-pint of beer for donations to DVIS and Family & Children’s Services at their Brewpub. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tulsa World

Tulsa’s brewery district is teaming up again to bring families together for a kid’s Christmas crawl called the Jingle Hop. Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, kids can visit select breweries and take part in activities that include building gingerbread houses, cookie decorating, coloring, decorating ornaments and drinking hot chocolate.

The event will also include a variety of food trucks, music and some appearances of the big man himself, Santa.

Adults can feel good too. With each beer purchased during the event, the breweries will donate $1 to Family & Children’s Services.

Breweries participating in the event include:

• Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.

• Marshall’s Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St.

• American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St.

• Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.

• Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., 1502 E. Sixth St.

• Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St.

• Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave.

For an updated list of activities check their Facebook event page.

Prairie Brewpub, 223 N. Main St., is also collecting items for DVIS and Family & Children’s Services of Tulsa. Get a free half-pint when you bring in items such as new gloves, hats, scarves and socks. Your name will then go into a drawing to win a Prairie gift basket that will include beer and other Prairie gear. Winners will be drawn Dec. 24.

