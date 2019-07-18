Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 East Fourth St. has released this year's Wild Brew beer. Wild Brew IPA is a 5.9% alcohol by volume India pale ale with lots of Mandarina Bavaria hops.
This is Wild Brews 21st year of raising money for charity. It also is Sutton Avian Centers major fundraiser of the year. They expect more than 2,000 people to attend the beer and food tasting held at the Cox Business Center on August 24.
General admission tickets for Wild Brew are $65. It includes a 5 p.m. admission and all the beer and food. Tickets purchased after Aug. 15 will be available for pickup at will call on the event day.
Individual patron tickets are $165, includes 4 p.m. admission, a commemorative beer stein and all the perks of the patrons-only area.
Corporate sponsorships are still available as well. For information and to purchase tickets, go to wildbrew.org.