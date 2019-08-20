Wild Brew isn't all about beer. There is much, much more going on at the event.
Wild Brew, which is the major fundraiser for the Bartlesville based Sutton Avian Research Center has food, music and art too.
The 21st annual event happens this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center.
It is an opportunity to try out a new restaurant, see and buy artwork, and listen to music.
With 47 restaurants supplying samples and 200 different beers to sample you won't go home hungry or thirsty.
This is the 21st year for the event, which is the oldest and longest-running beer festival in Oklahoma. I have been to all of the Wild Brews and can remember The Fabulous Mid-Life Crisis Band performing at them. They get the crowd going, whatever the age.
They also will have a silent auction with many items related to wildlife.
Wild Brew will also feature artist Josh Stout, a local painter that will be doing a live painting demonstration. The final product will be available to bid on during the silent auction.
Tickets for the event are $65 for general admission, which begins at 5 p.m. and lasts till 8 p.m.
If you want exclusive access to the VIP lounge and get in at 4 p.m. buy the patron ticket at $165.
Your tickets and any money you spend at the silent auction are tax-deductible.
For tickets visit wildbrew.org