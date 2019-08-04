Nine Girl Scouts recently earned the organization’s highest award — The Gold Award — for demonstrating extraordinary leadership.
The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9-12 who develop sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges. Since 1916, Girl Scouts have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change. The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable, according to the organization.
Here are the recipients from Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma:
Katelyn Bishop
Troop: 447
School: Stillwater High School, Benedictine College
Parent: Brandi Bishop
Troop Leaders: Sheryl Hale and Angela Weiser
Project: Stillwater’s Very Own Catholic Community Volunteer Database
Lauren Boyle
Troop: 2338
School: Bartlesville High School
Parents: Kelley and Gale Boyle
Troop Leader: Gale Boyle
Project: All Star Therapy Group Carnival
Haley Brooks
Troop: 226
School: Sapulpa High School
Parent: Susan Brooks
Troop Leader: Susan Brooks
Project: The Storage Must Go On
Ginny Lamkin
Troop: 960
School: Memorial High School
Parent: Susan Lamkin
Troop Leaders: Susan Lamkin and Stacey Schifferdecker
Project: High School Active Shooter Prevention Program
Evie Luton
Troop: 2338
School: Bartlesville, Homeschool
Parents: Christina and Robert Luton
Troop Leader: Gale Boyle
Project: All Star Therapy Group Communication Center
Elizabeth Nieman
Troop: 447
School: Stillwater High School
Parents: Roger and Cathy Nieman
Troop Leaders: Sheryl Hale and Angela Weiser
Project: Tree of Hope
Grace Roy
Troop: 556
School: Bishop Kelley High School
Parents: Heidi and Patrick Roy
Troop Leader: Margaret Ripley
Project: Project Model Status
Rachel Schlittler
Troop: 265
School: Jenks High School
Parents: Tricia and David Schlittler
Troop Leader: Tricia Schlittler
Project: Human Equality and the Impact of Faith
Natalie White
Troop: 77
School: Claremore High School
Parent: Lisa White
Troop Leaders: Lisa White and LeeAnn Heraghty
Project: Sexuality and Gender Alliance
