Girl Scouts Ginny Lamkin (left), Grace Roy, Haley Brooks, Natalie White and Rachel Schlittler won the Gold Award. Karen Hays/Purpleknickers Photography

Nine Girl Scouts recently earned the organization’s highest award — The Gold Award — for demonstrating extraordinary leadership.

The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9-12 who develop sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges. Since 1916, Girl Scouts have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change. The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable, according to the organization.

Here are the recipients from Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma:

Katelyn Bishop

Troop: 447

School: Stillwater High School, Benedictine College

Parent: Brandi Bishop

Troop Leaders: Sheryl Hale and Angela Weiser

Project: Stillwater’s Very Own Catholic Community Volunteer Database

Lauren Boyle

Troop: 2338

School: Bartlesville High School

Parents: Kelley and Gale Boyle

Troop Leader: Gale Boyle

Project: All Star Therapy Group Carnival

Haley Brooks

Troop: 226

School: Sapulpa High School

Parent: Susan Brooks

Troop Leader: Susan Brooks

Project: The Storage Must Go On

Ginny Lamkin

Troop: 960

School: Memorial High School

Parent: Susan Lamkin

Troop Leaders: Susan Lamkin and Stacey Schifferdecker

Project: High School Active Shooter Prevention Program

Evie Luton

Troop: 2338

School: Bartlesville, Homeschool

Parents: Christina and Robert Luton

Troop Leader: Gale Boyle

Project: All Star Therapy Group Communication Center

Elizabeth Nieman

Troop: 447

School: Stillwater High School

Parents: Roger and Cathy Nieman

Troop Leaders: Sheryl Hale and Angela Weiser

Project: Tree of Hope

Grace Roy

Troop: 556

School: Bishop Kelley High School

Parents: Heidi and Patrick Roy

Troop Leader: Margaret Ripley

Project: Project Model Status

Rachel Schlittler

Troop: 265

School: Jenks High School

Parents: Tricia and David Schlittler

Troop Leader: Tricia Schlittler

Project: Human Equality and the Impact of Faith

Natalie White

Troop: 77

School: Claremore High School

Parent: Lisa White

Troop Leaders: Lisa White and LeeAnn Heraghty

Project: Sexuality and Gender Alliance

