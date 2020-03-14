Spicy, savory chicken wings and rich, satisfying broccoli and cheese soup are two of the most popular items on any fast-casual restaurant menu.
But these restaurant staples are a breeze to make at home — and make even better, thanks to ingredients from members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
For instance, why not combine two comfort food classics into one sure-to-please dish? That’s the premise behind macaroni and cheese soup, which uses Oklahoma-made Della Terra pasta to give the soup a unique taste and texture, and adds fresh broccoli florets for color, texture and nutrition.
Macaroni and Cheese Soup
4 ounces dry Della Terra Creste di Gallo pasta
1½ cups chopped onion
1 large carrot, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Hiland salted butter
2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills flour
Salt and fresh pepper, to taste
2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
1 cup Hiland milk
Pinch of nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground mustard
2 cups (about 10 ounces) broccoli florets, chopped into small pieces
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1½ cups Hiland grated sharp
cheddar cheese
1. Boil pasta in salted water until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
2. In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, melt butter. Add chopped vegetables and garlic and sauté on low heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Add flour and freshly ground pepper to the pot, and stir until smooth. Slowly add chicken broth, milk, nutmeg and dry mustard, whisking constantly. Set heat to medium-low and let it come to a slow boil. Cover and cook on low about 10-15 minutes.
4. Add broccoli florets and Parmesan cheese, and stir well. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Cook uncovered until broccoli is cooked, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and wait until it stops boiling. Add cheddar cheese a little at a time, mixing well until cheese melts.
5. Return the cooked pasta to the soup and mix well. Serve right away so the pasta doesn’t absorb all the broth.
Honey Mustard Chicken Wings
4-5 pounds chicken wings
1⅓ cup Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
⅓ cup Cheatwood’s Honey
1½ tablespoons Head Country Championship Seasoning
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
¼ cup chopped Scissortail Farms Cilantro
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Combine all ingredients into a 1-gallon plastic bag, seal, then rub and toss until fully incorporated. Refrigerate and marinate at least 3 hours.
3. Place the wings onto a parchment-lined large sheet tray. Wings should lay flat. Use additional sheet trays if needed. Bake for 25 minutes, remove from oven, then turn each wing with tongs. Return to oven for an additional 20-25 minutes.
