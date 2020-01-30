Oklahoma’s leading wedding experts will converge at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for the 2020 Hard Rock Tulsa Wedding Show from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the Sequoyah Convention Center.
Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. The event will conclude with one couple winning a $10,000 wedding giveaway, in partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Complete Weddings & Events, Party Perfect Event Rentals and Bella Rose Bridal.
The Hard Rock Tulsa Wedding Show features more than 60 vendors from across the region, ready to showcase their bridal services.
“This is an exciting time for our team and our venue,” Stacy McKee-Redden, director of sales for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, said. “Not only do we get to bring the best wedding vendors in the region together under one roof, but we get to celebrate our own state-of-the-art venue and the award-winning amenities we offer to couples who are planning their big day.”
The winning couple of the $10,000 wedding giveaway will receive up to $5,000 in catered food, complete with wedding and groom’s cakes; complimentary venue rental, including set-up, tear-down and clean-up; and a complimentary suite for one night, courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
They’ll also receive DJ services and a photo booth, with two hours of unlimited prints and a custom design, a scrapbook, and a USB of all photos from Complete Weddings & Events. Party Perfect Event Rentals will provide a $1,500 gift certificate towards linens, centerpieces, backdrops and more. A $1,000 wedding gown gift certificate will also be included, courtesy of Bella Rose Bridal.
Winners will be announced at the Hard Rock Wedding Show at 4 p.m. Registration will be open from noon to 3 p.m. in the Sequoyah Convention Center. A Wedding Show ticket is required for entry, and couples must be present to win.
Both individuals of the couple must be 21 years of age or older to qualify. Only one entry per couple is allowed.
The Wedding Giveaway Event must be held during one of the following months: January, February, March, July, August, November 2020 or 2021, based on availability of participating vendors.
Winner may be responsible for taxes and any fees for services used during the Wedding Giveaway event that are not included in or are in addition to those included in the Wedding Giveaway Grand Prize.
Employees or family members of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa are not eligible. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa reserves the right to delete or modify this or any other promotion at any time. Prize cannot be sold, traded, transferred or exchanged for cash or any other item or service. Winner will be required to fill out a prize claim form and a waiver release to claim the wedding giveaway grand prize at least one week prior to wedding date. Other restrictions and rules may apply.