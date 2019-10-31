Dear Dr. Fox: I am an avid reader of your columns and books, and have learned much about caring for my pets. They have lived long and healthy lives because of the information you provide.
I am writing in response to the letter writer who threatened to stop reading your columns unless you stayed out of politics. When did it become problematic to read opposing views on issues, or acceptable to deny facts readily available from multiple sources? Shouldn’t we all seek more information on a subject so that we can evaluate that information and have more informed opinions?
I, for one, appreciate the knowledge you provide on all aspects of our world, the treatment of it and the animals we depend on. I encourage you to continue your advocacy of our planet and the animals that inhabit it. Thanks for your insights. — M.R., West Palm Beach, Florida
Dear Dr. Fox: I loved your article titled “Trump brazenly claims environmental leadership.” It takes guts to make a political statement, because so many people are so easily offended.
Thank you for saying it like it is without beating around the bush. We need everyone to start seeing the facts and the truth about Trump. The only hope we have is for a completely overwhelming number of people to vote Democratic if there is any hope of saving our country — and the world, as well. With all the gerrymandering, voter suppression, short voting hours on a workday, long lines at too few voting locations, picture I.D. requirements, misdirections sending people to the wrong voting places and so many other tricks and cheats being pulled to restrict voting only to the chosen few, we need the truth to come out by every source possible.
Thank you for reaching so many people who only get their news from (the other) Fox. — T.L., Springfield, Missouri
Dear M.R. and T.L.: Your words of support are appreciated — but probably not shared by all readers!
There is an enormous agenda, not only to rectify the setbacks to conservation, public health and a sustainable economy created by the present administration, but to unify America and other nations to address the climate and extinction crises.
We pay taxes to support a democratic, civil society whose leaders should be democratic and civil — leaders who do not abuse the power of office to undermine human rights and animal and environmental protection. The moral inversion of the Golden Rule into the rule of gold is normative to “developers” and others who destructively exploit nature, and in the process, commit crimes against humanity and other species and their communities.
This global cult of mammon has its contemporary rebirth under the guise of Ayn Rand’s rational selfishness, materialism and objectivism. She stated, “My philosophy, in essence, is the concept of man as a heroic being, with his own happiness as the moral purpose of his life, with productive achievement as his noblest activity, and reason as his only absolute.”
The climate crisis and associated extinction crisis — as evidenced by the accelerating loss of biological and cultural diversity, and of indigenous native peoples, plants and animals — is accepted as unavoidable “productive achievement” by the dominant culture. Socially and economically, this rising technocratic monoculture is nonsustainable, and suffers the same vulnerabilities we see in ecological monocultures. Dystopia and dysbiosis go hand in hand.
This commercial, industrial juggernaut of “productivity” also means a loss of our humanity: of those qualities of humility, compassion and respect for all life that make us human. Civil society faces all forms of inhumanity. The call for justice for all is ultimately enlightened self-interest, along with planetary CPR (conservation, protection and restoration).
I am not alone in calling for a United Environmental Nations, with the burning of the Amazon forest being just one example of a single nation’s actions (or inaction) harming the entire world. Our numbers and appetites are unsustainable. Many scientists and visionaries have long warned of us reaching this point on planet Earth, as per Frances Moore Lappe’s 1971 book, “Diet for a Small Planet.” Over half a century ago, Jesuit priest, paleontologist and philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin wrote, “The day is not far distant when humanity will realize that biologically, it is faced with a choice between suicide and adoration.”
