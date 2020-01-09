Dear Dr. Fox: I recently met a brilliant student and animal rehab worker, who said she has heard from hunters that animals don’t feel pain the way people do.
I remember you sending me very quotable words on that subject but can’t find it just now. I wanted to pass those words on to the student I met and also have them available to quote in the book I’m writing about my field studies of bears.
Do you still have those lines you sent me previously, or could you send them again? — L.R., Ely, Minnesota
Dear L.R.: I, and many others, will certainly enjoy your book about your dedicated field studies of the bears in the north woods of Minnesota when it is published.
The belief that other animals do not feel pain like humans do is patently absurd. This is probably a form of denial to allow hunters not to feel guilt or remorse from taking another’s life. Just in Minnesota this season, some 250,000 hunters of white-tailed deer will “harvest” up to a third of the million deer that currently overpopulate the state. By contrast, for traditional indigenous and Native American subsistence-hunters, killing is a sacred, solemn ritual involving deep respect and gratitude. I wonder how often such sentiments and ethics are passed on by non-native people to younger generations.
All mammals, the class to which we belong, feel pain as a natural mechanism to avoid physical injury. Individuals have different pain thresholds, be they humans or dogs, deer or deer mice. But we share the same neural pathways that mediate the pain response from receptors in the skin, joints and various internal organs and linings of the body.
Natural opiates may be released following injury to reduce the intensity of pain — even in earthworms — and to facilitate escape and recovery. The adrenal glands produce a surge of adrenaline, noradrenaline and corticosteroids following injury and stress/distress. These glands, and the central (cognitive) nervous system, are intimately linked with the nociceptive (pain-response) system, and they are associated with the fright, flight or fight response.
They are also linked with alarm signals (visual, auditory and scent) to others and, in some instances, with catatonia (“playing possum”) — a freezing response of immobility that may help avoid predators. This is seen in some people who are “paralyzed” by fear.
If I were a hunter, I would follow the Native American teaching to all young hunters: Kill the deer (or other food-prey) swiftly, with one arrow, otherwise you would be feeding the animal’s fear to your family.
All hunters should be concerned about animals’ fear. Indeed, animals that are stressed and fearful prior to slaughter have poor meat quality, sometimes called “slimy pork” and “dark-cutting beef” by the meat industry.
In Japan, I learned that fish gourmets can taste the difference between a fish that was caught and killed swiftly and one that struggled and fought to be free from a hook in its sensitive mouth or struggled and slowly suffocated in nets.
