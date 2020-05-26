Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CRAIG...DELAWARE...HASKELL... MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA... ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * AREAL AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES HAVE FALLEN AS EXPECTED, WITH LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN FALLING IN THE AREA CURRENTLY. THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING IS DECREASING AS THE THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY HAS SHIFTED NORTH AND EAST OF THE AREA. * IN ADDITION TO THE FLASH FLOODING, THE WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL WILL LEAD TO RISES ON MAIN-STEM RIVERS, WITH ADDITIONAL RIVER FLOODING POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&