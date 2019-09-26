The state's first confirmed case of vaping-associated lung injury was found in a Tulsa County teen, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Thursday.
The injuries of the patient, a Tulsa County resident younger than 18, are associated with a national occurrence of serious lung injuries related to e-cigarette and vaping product use.
State health officials launched an investigation in September, requesting health care providers in the state report any cases of severe pulmonary disease of unknown origin and a history of recent e-cigarette use, according to the news release. Since, OSDH officials have reviewed medical records, gathered data and conducted patient interviews, and the agency continues to do so.
Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said OSDH is committed to preventing further injury and potential death.
“E-cigarettes are unregulated, and of great concern is the significant number of young people using the products," Cox said in the release. "The public is advised to consider refraining from using all e-cigarette and vaping products while the investigation is ongoing.”
Electronic vapor product use among Oklahoma high school students rose 70% in two years, 2017 to 2019, according to preliminary data from the 2019 Oklahoma Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Further, data indicates more than a quarter of high school students currently use electronic vapor products, the release states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, defines electronic vapor products as e-cigarette or vaping products also called vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, tank systems, mods, and electronic nicotine delivery systems, the release states. The term vaping can refer to using an e-cigarette or vaping product to inhale an array of substances, including nicotine and THC or CBD oils.
In 2018, 1 in 12 adults in Oklahoma were e-cigarette users, and for two years prior, Oklahoma had the highest prevalence of adult e-cigarette users in the nation.
Health officials "advise strongly" against purchasing electronic vapor products off the street and modifying them or adding substances not intended by the manufacturer, the release states.
"At no time are e-cigarette or vaping products recommended for use by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products," the release states. "There is no safe amount of nicotine exposure, and there is no e-cigarette product or vape device recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a cessation device."
Officials urge those who use electronic vapor products as a method for quitting tobacco not to return to smoking cigarettes, saying they should opt for evidence-based treatments, including counseling and FDA-approved medications, instead.
Those who need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping products, should contact a health care provider or the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).
