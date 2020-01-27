The Oklahoma State Department of Health is testing two people who exhibited symptoms of coronavirus after traveling from China.
Health Department spokesman Tony Sellars said in an email Monday afternoon that the agency was working with health care providers and federal partners in the investigation.
Both people are under investigation, but Sellars cautioned these are not confirmed cases of the virus and there was no immediate danger to the public.
“Even if a case of novel coronavirus in an Oklahoma resident, it is important to note the risk to the general public is low,” Sellars said in an email. “Public health officials identify possible contacts to a person under investigation and notify them to assess their exposure risk.”
Both people had recently traveled from Wuhan, China, and Sellars said they displayed some symptoms of the virus. All confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. have a travel history to the city, Sellars said.
The Chinese government confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the virus, mostly in Wuhan, according to The Associated Press.
More than 40 cases reportedly have been confirmed in other countries, with almost all involving Chinese tourists or recent visitors to the city.
Featured video