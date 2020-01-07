The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types — especially type O — following a shortage of donations during the holiday weeks.
The Red Cross said it has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.
To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and the NFL are working together to offer a lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs.
Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give, the organization said.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services.
“Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors are urged to make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Jan. 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl.
One winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander — All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Upcoming local blood donations:
Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 E. 11th St.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Other drives:
Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Two Warren, 6120 S. Yale Ave.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive
Jan. 18: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Jan. 18: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive
Jan. 19: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holy Family Cathedral, 122 W. Eighth St.
Jan. 23: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., One Technology Center, 100 S. Cincinnati Ave.
Jan. 24: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., J.A. Chapman Tower, 1923 S. Utica Ave.
Jan. 24: 3 p.m.-9 p.m., J.A. Chapman Tower, 1923 S. Utica Ave.
Jan. 25: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive
Jan. 26: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Southern Hills Baptist Church, 5590 S. Lewis Ave.
Jan. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital South, 8801 S. 101st East Ave.
Jan. 29: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., ONE Gas, 15 E. Fifth St.
Jan. 31: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Tulsa Tech Center Lemley Campus, 3420 S. Memorial Drive