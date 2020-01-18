With doctors around Oklahoma seeing a higher volume of RSV cases this season, parents are encouraged to be aware of the virus’s symptoms in infants.
Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms that normally disappear in older children and adults within a week or two. But, it can cause serious problems for infants or children who suffer from preexisting medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Phil Barton, the medical director of The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, said RSV amounts to little more than a head cold in most older children and adults. However, he said some infants are more likely to suffer significant RSV symptoms that require hospitalization: those born prematurely, those younger than 6 months, or those who suffer from chronic lung or heart disease, congenital heart disease, intramuscular disorders or weakened immune systems.
Barton said infants are particularly disadvantaged because everything within them, including their airways, is smaller, making infection, which causes swelling, more dangerous. The muscles between their ribs and strength of their diaphragm are also not fully developed, making it easier to develop respiratory distress or failure, Barton said.
“The smaller the baby, the younger the infant, the higher the risk,” he said.
Patients tend to experience symptoms for seven to 10 days, and few distinguish the virus from the flu, except RSV is not causing high fevers or making patients lethargic, Barton said. The difference comes down to how hard patients work to breathe.
Barton said if infants are breathing significantly faster or harder than normal, sometimes making it difficult for them to take a bottle, or if they’re pulling their stomach in to breathe or making grunting noises, it’s wise to have them evaluated at an emergency department or pediatrician’s office.
Barton said RSV seasons typically peak every five years, and this season seems to be a peak. Physicians at his hospital have seen 30% to 50% more cases than what’s considered normal during the RSV season, he said, which normally runs from November to March.
High-risk patients receive preemptive vaccinations to protect them against the virus, Barton said, but for other patients, there is no specific treatment plan. Most treatment focus on supportive care, such as breathing treatments and medications to thin secretions.
Statewide, out of weekly tests for the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has recorded more than a 30% increase in positive tests compared to the same time this past season.
OSDH works with 11 hospital laboratories throughout the state that collect RSV data and report the total number of RSV tests that were run for a week and how many were positive.
In the last week of December this past season, less than 20% of RSV tests returned positive. This season, more than 25% returned positive in the same week, the data show.
Nationwide, about 60,000 children are hospitalized yearly for RSV symptoms, Barton said, and the CDC reports RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1.
RSV can be contagious up to five days before patients exhibit symptoms, and it is spread by contact, so the No. 1 way to prevent infection is to wash hands, Barton said.
And as always, it’s best to keep people who are sick at home, specifically away from day care facilities, though Barton acknowledged that is difficult for most families.
“If you do have a child who appears to be sick, try to find other arrangements to prevent it from spreading,” Barton said.
For more information on RSV, visit cdc.gov/rsv.
