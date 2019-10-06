If you’re lucky enough to still have living grandparents, cherish them, and by all means bring them to the Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park on Sunday, Oct. 20 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a very special Grandparents Day celebration.
Grandparents, their children and grandchildren attending the celebration will be treated like royalty, which, of course, they are! The first 300 grandparents who enter the Linnaeus Garden will receive a gorgeous gift pot of hybrid pansies. Plus, there will be live music, light refreshments, a free family portrait taken and placed in a decorative photo sleeve, face painting for the kids and an amazing pumpkin carving demonstration.
To really have fun, sign up for the pumpkin carving class, which begins at 1 p.m. Master pumpkin carver John Points will teach class participants (kids and adults) how to transform a lowly pumpkin into a work of art. John is an amazing artist and teacher. There is a $15 enrollment fee for the class. The fee covers the cost of the pumpkin and your very own pumpkin carving kit.
Please enroll online by going to the Tulsa Garden Center webpage: tulsagardencenter.org. Click “Learn” and scroll down to “Adult Programs.”
A recent Boston University study found that an emotionally close relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is associated with fewer symptoms of depression for both generations. I have no idea what the study cost, but I could have told them that for free. When a child, or a young adult for that matter, gets cross ways with a parent, no one can play the role of peacemaker better than a grandparent. Truly, grandparents play a critical role in society. And they deserve to be celebrated!
Bring your grandparents to the gorgeous Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park. Grandparents, if your kids or grandkids aren’t available for transportation, please come on your own.
Linnaeus volunteers and I would love to meet you, hug your neck (or shake your hand if you prefer) and bless you with a beautiful gift pot of pansies.
Hope to see you in the garden!
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached at 918-576-5152 or email bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org.