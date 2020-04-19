Virtually all spring-planted annuals look good by late May. However, the real mark of a great performing annual is best determined by how well it performs in late summer when the old thermometer pegs out at 100-plus degrees. And in that regard, lantanas have few equals when it comes to thriving in high heat and low moisture.
Experienced gardeners have long recognized that lantanas are among the very best summer flowering annuals. However, this trusted family of hardy annuals recently got even better thanks to the plant-breeding work of major nursery companies such as Ball Floral and Proven Winners.
Older lantana varieties were tough, but they often cycled in and out of summer bloom and generally lacked the overall refinements we see in new varieties. For instance, new lantanas are much more compact and bloom nonstop through the heat of summer and into fall. Seriously, the hotter it gets, the better the new hybrid lantana varieties bloom. And they can maintain continuous bloom with as little as one good soaking per week.
Twenty of the newest lantana varieties were recently trialed at the Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park, where they literally stopped traffic. Linnaeus volunteers spent the summer evaluating each variety with regard to aesthetic qualities, insect and disease resistance, and heat and drought tolerance.
The following varieties received especially high marks: Lucky Red Flame, Bandito Rose (my personal favorite) and Landmark Gold. Other great performers include: New Gold, Dwarf Pink, Lemon Swirl and Weeping Lavender. Check out these and other super hybrids online or at a local garden center. You’re sure to see a color and form that suits your landscape needs. Colors range from sunshine yellow to deep orange and fiery red.
The new dwarf lantanas create entirely new growing options for gardeners. They are outstanding when used in mass along a sunny walk or drive. And their semi-trailing form and massive flower production make them extra special when used in large decorative pots and hanging baskets.
Plant lantanas in full sun for best flowering performance. And don’t hold back on the fertilizer. A mid-summer application of a slow-release fertilizer such as Osmocote will ensure steady flowering well into fall.
During peak summer heat, when lots of spring-planted annuals appear exhausted and ready for the compost pile, the tough new hybrid lantanas kick into high gear with spectacular flower production.
