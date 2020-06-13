The beautiful Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park, a project of the Tulsa Garden Center, celebrates its anniversary in June each year with lectures, garden demonstrations and plant sales. Proceeds from the anniversary event are used to maintain the teaching garden. Unfortunately, this year’s celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19. All is not lost, however.
Two Linnaeus Teaching Garden sponsors — Greenleaf Wholesale Nursery Co. and Southwood Landscape and Garden Center — are selling 500 magnificent 1-gallon Nantucket Blue Hydrangeas and donating the proceeds to the garden. The hydrangeas are being sold at Southwood, 91st Street and Lewis Avenue. Cost of these beautiful plants is just $10, quite a bargain considering the amazing genetics of this new repeat-blooming hybrid.
Here is what is so special about Nantucket Blue Hydrangea. Until fairly recently, all common Big Leaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla) bloomed on old growth from the year before. Floral buds are set in late summer or early fall and if anything happened to those buds — winter damage or bud-killing fungal disease, etc. — the affected plant simply will not produce flowers the following year. Also, if a gardener prunes one of the older generation hydrangea varieties in the fall or winter, floral buds will be removed, along with any chance of spring flowers. It’s little wonder so many gardeners keep asking: “Why aren’t my hydrangeas blooming this year?” The short answer, of course, is bud loss from the year before due to fall pruning, bud disease or winter-damaged buds.
Everything changed when a new hydrangea called “Endless Summer” was introduced in 2004. It bloomed repeatedly on new and old growth throughout the growing season. Following the introduction of “Endless Summer,” talented plant breeders introduced new and even better repeat-blooming hydrangea varieties. “Nantucket Blue” is my favorite. With regular summer watering, this flower-producing wonder is almost always in bloom in my garden and in the Linnaeus Teaching Garden. Every flush of new growth produces new buds and flowers. Its big 6- to 8-inch diameter flowers are among the bluest of all hydrangeas. And I love this shrub’s mature size: 4 to 5 feet tall and wide. It looks absolutely amazing planted near a patio, fence or in an entry garden. It also makes an outstanding container plant for patios and decks. Like virtually all Big Leaf hydrangeas, it needs afternoon shade during our hot summer months.
I encourage Garden World readers to stop by Southwood and pick up one or more of these lovely hydrangeas. The 1-gallon plants also make great gifts for friends and family. Remember, all sale proceeds go toward the continued maintenance of the Linnaeus Teaching Garden, a true garden treasure.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.com