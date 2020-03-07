The Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park is blessed with many colorful plants. Plants, however, are no match for some of the colorful visitors who tour the garden. Visitor reactions are a little like the proverbial box of assorted chocolates: “One never knows what you’re gonna get.”
“There is way too much red in this garden,” declared the leader of a group of senior ladies I was touring through the Linnaeus Garden last year.
“That’s right,” one of her companions chimed in. “The overuse of red and purple is rather garish!”
“Well,” I thought, “this tour is off to a dandy start.”
Hoping to lighten the mood, I quoted Lady Bird Johnson. “Flowers in a garden,” the one-time first lady remarked, “are a little like lipstick on a woman; it just makes you look better with a little color.”
“That may be,” the group leader shot back, “but too much lipstick will make one’s face look like a baboon’s bottom.”
The response, coming from such a well-dressed and sophisticated looking older lady, was so unexpected and hilarious that I doubled over with laughter. I could hardly catch my breath. When finally I regained my composure, I glanced at the group leader, who happened to be wearing lots of bright red lipstick and again convulsed with laughter.
For the record, the lady’s lipstick was pretty and in no way conjured up images of a baboon’s rear end. At least, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it. Sadly, however, I may never again look at bright red flowers without being reminded of a baboon’s derriere.
We continued the tour and at virtually every twist and turn of the garden I received an ear full of advice regarding the “proper” use of color. Nevertheless, I enjoyed my time with the ladies and “kind of” hope they return to the garden this spring for another critique on color.
Soon, an amazing selection of brightly colored spring flowers will be arriving at local garden centers. My advice regarding flower colors for a home garden is simple: If you’re attracted to certain flower colors or color combinations, by all means, plant them. If soft pastels stir your soul, plant them. And if flaming baboon red and royal purple are more to your liking, that’s fine, too.
And for Pete’s sake, give no credence to what self-appointed “garden police” may think. Apparently, their job is to suck all the fun out of gardening with endless lists of do’s and don’ts. Experiment. Try new color combinations. Swing for the fence. Garden police will roll their eyes no matter what you plant. In the final analysis, the only opinion that truly matters belongs to the gardener doing the buying, planting and watering.
In my last column, I raved about Orange Marmalade Crossandra. It’s a wonderfully garish “baboon” class flower that will leave garden police shaking their heads with disapproval. Also, check out the new SunPatiens varieties this spring. These amazing annuals may be even more outrageously garish than Orange Marmalade. Definitely my kind of flowers!
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org