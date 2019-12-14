Mistletoe, holly and poinsettia — Christmas wouldn’t be the same without them. There is, however, a fourth plant that is rapidly gaining popularity among holiday shoppers: Cyclamen. It has, over the past several years, become my favorite gift plant. Cyclamen are so darn pretty some holiday shoppers apparently think they look “fake.”
Last week while standing in a checkout line at a busy garden center, a tall, nicely dressed gentleman in an adjoining line leaned over, pointed to a half dozen Cyclamen in my cart and asked, “Are those real flowers?” I was so taken-a-back by the question that I turned cold-stone speechless — and yes, that is a rare occurrence for this plant geek.
We were at a plant nursery, for heaven’s sake, a business that sells live plants. Why would anyone go to a plant nursery to buy “fakus plastisicus” (fake plants)? Surely, this is a trick question, I thought. And for several awkward moments I stared incredulously at the gentleman before speaking.
“Ah, yes,” I sheepishly replied, “They are real. They’re called Cyclamen; great gift plants.”
My fellow shopper glanced down at several poinsettias in his cart and then back at the Cyclamen in mine. “Those are really pretty!” he said. And I replied, “Your poinsettia are really pretty too.” He glanced several more times at my cyclamen before reaching checkout. Had he not lost his place in line, I think he was sorely tempted to swap his poinsettia for Cyclamen.
Here’s a little background on these amazing holiday gift plants.
Cyclamen persicum is a Mediterranean native originally found growing in cooler, elevated regions of Greece, Lebanon and nearby islands. It was taken to England in the 1600s where it was improved and hybridized for several centuries. Modern hybrids bear little resemblance to original plants.
Place Cyclamen in bright indirect light (not direct sunlight) and water them every other day over the holidays. With minimal care, one can expect two to three months of continuous flowering. And my-oh-my are the flowers pretty. They come in virtually every color of the rainbow. A charming flora attribute is the way Cyclamen flowers twist and turn like butterfly wings. Even a small 4-inch flowering Cyclamen looks great sitting on a window sill, coffee table or desk.
Greenhouse or florist Cyclamen (C. persicum) are strictly house plants. They are not winter-hardy, locally. There is, however, a cold-hardy perennial Cyclamen species that will survive our winters. In my experience, Cyclamen hederifolium (aka Ivy Leaf Cyclamen) may be the best of the lot. I like to plant it near the base of a large tree where it receives only dapple sunlight.
It grows 5 to 7 inches in height and sports lovely pink flowers. Its lovely foliage also is a great asset. Hardy Ivy Leaf Cyclamen is a cool, much underutilized little perennial for a shady garden. Lots of online nurseries sell Cyclamen tubers.
Poinsettias may be the floral stars of the holiday season. But don’t overlook the lovely Cyclamen.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached at 918-576-5152 or by email at: bfugatt @tulsagardencenter.org