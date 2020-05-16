I love folktales, the older and sappier the better. I came by my love of folklore through my dad, a master storyteller who could easily bring me to tears with passionate tales he learned as a boy. Dad would have loved the colorful tale told to me by an elderly Native American gentleman as the two of us stood knee deep in a Texas meadow of blazing red and yellow wildflowers.
Pointing to the sea of color stretched out before us, the old man asked if I was familiar with the spectacular red and yellow flowers. I was indeed familiar with the species, but I sensed that curiosity was not this stranger’s primary reason for asking. And I was right.
“What are they called?” I asked.
“Indian Blanket,” he said with a notable sense of pride. “Would you like to know how they came by that name?”
“Yes, indeed,” I quickly responded. The tale he told proved even more colorful than the flowers.
“There once lived an old Indian blanket maker,” he said, “whose talent for weaving gorgeous blankets was greatly admired among Great Plains Indians. Indians would travel many miles to trade for one of his colorful blankets richly woven in patterns of red and yellow.
“When the old blanket maker realized that his time was short, he began weaving his own burial blanket. And when he died, his family lovingly wrapped him in the blanket, which was to be his gift to the Great Spirit when they met.
“The Great Spirit was pleased with the gift but saddened that only those in the Happy Hunting Grounds would be able to appreciate the blanket maker’s colorful creation. The Great Spirit decided, therefore, to give a beautiful gift back to those that the old Indian had left behind.
“The following spring gorgeous wildflowers bearing the same colors and design as the old Indian’s burial blanket appeared in profusion over the blanket maker’s grave. The lovely flowers quickly spread across the plains for all to enjoy.”
“Great story!” I said to the elderly stranger.
“Do you believe it?” he asked.
“Absolutely,” I replied. “Only the Great Spirit could have created such a glorious sight.”
The old man seemed pleased with my response.
The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill in 1986 making Indian Blanket, aka Blanket Flower, our official state wildflower. It was, in my opinion, a great choice. This beautiful native wildflower, genus/species, Gaillardia pulchella, is as tough as it is beautiful. It thrives and blooms almost nonstop from late spring through mid-summer. Indian Blanket seeds are best sown spring through early summer in full sun locations. Lightly work the soil before sowing. Wildflower seed packets are available on some seed racks around town or they may be ordered from mail-order seed sources online. G. pulchella is an annual that self-sows once established.
Local garden centers typically sell hybrid perennial forms of Indian Blanket, Gaillardia X grandiflora. Arizona Red Shade (flowers are mostly dark red) and Arizona Sun (flowers are deep red and yellow) are favorites of mine. There are many other perennial selections that perform equally well in local gardens.
If you are not familiar with Indian Blanket and other gorgeous wildflowers, check out the lovely display along Riverside Drive near the south entry to Gathering Place. Gorgeous red and yellow flowering Gaillardias are just coming into bloom. The talented landscape crew did a great job of establishing this spectacular wildflower display.
