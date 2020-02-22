It flowers beautifully. It blooms almost continuously. It grows in shade or sun. And it thrives equally well in containers or in garden soil. So why aren’t more gardeners growing Crossandra? Not sure. Perhaps, it’s because garden writers like me seldom feature it. Or perhaps, it’s because of its tongue-twisting botanical name: Crossandra infundibuliformis. Excuses aside, it’s a great plant that deserves much wider planting in local gardens.
Crossandra is a low-growing tropical plant native to parts of Asia and Africa. Orange Marmalade, my favorite hybrid Crossandra variety, reaches a mature height and spread of only 18 inches and tops its shiny, deep green foliage with hundreds of gorgeous, bright orange flowers. It has, for the past several years, been one of the most asked about flowering bedding plants in the Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park. “Pure eye candy,” is the way one visitor described Orange Marmalade.
If you haven’t grown Crossandra, I strongly encourage you to give it a try this spring. You will have to wait, however, until late March for it to show up in local garden centers. Remember, it’s a tropical and should not be planted until after the last chance of frost has passed, typically April 15 locally.
Use Crossandra as you would any vigorous bedding plant. For flower bed use, set plants 10 to 12 inches apart in organically enriched soil. It’s also a killer planted in decorative pots. Two large 18-inch diameter pots on my patio, each planted with three Crossandras, bloomed nonstop from late spring through early fall. Flowers are a lovely shade of orange one rarely sees among annual flowers.
Flower color isn’t the only attribute gardeners love about Orange Marmalade Crossandra. Starting in early summer, it continuously sends up spear-shaped spikes above the foliage. Fan-shaped blooms emerge from the base of the spikes and continue spiraling upward, creating vertical stacks of petals. The tips of many petals are “kissed” with a border of pure white. Simply stunning!
In relatively frost-free areas of the Deep South, Crossandra is grown as a perennial bedding plant. I was blown away by a friend’s garden in Mobile, Alabama, that was ringed by a 3-year-old border of Orange Marmalade. With a chuckle, he referred to the courtyard garden as his “Ring of Fire” garden in reference to his favorite country singer, Johnny Cash. While not winter hardy locally, Orange Marmalade’s unique color and beauty make it well worth purchasing every spring.
As mentioned earlier, Orange Marmalade Crossandra is a great container plant to grow on decks and patios. It’s rarely attacked by insects or diseases, and it performs well in part sun or shade.
Looking for something cool and different for your spring garden? Definitely consider Orange Marmalade Crossandra. It will not disappoint. That’s a promise!
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached at: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org