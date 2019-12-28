I’ve loved the great outdoors since I was a young lad growing up among exotic plants and colorful Cajun relatives in South Louisiana. Every day spent among towering moss-covered cypress trees and a menagerie of wild swamp critters was simply magical.
When it came time for college, choosing a career in horticulture was a no-brainer. Horticulture provided me with a clear window through which I could observe, appreciate and study the plant kingdom. And after many years on this career path, I can truthfully report that I’m more fascinated with nature today than when my journey first began.
This past Sunday morning, as I measured out a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract to go in a batch of apple pancakes for four rambunctious grandkids, I had a flashback to the time I first learned about vanilla’s fascinating history. Perhaps you’re thinking, what could possibly be fascinating about vanilla, the most common flavoring in the world? Actually, vanilla’s story is little short of amazing.
Did you know, for instance, that vanilla comes from a member of the vast orchid family, the second-largest family of flowering plants on Earth comprised of more than 20,000 species? One orchid species, Vanilla planifolia, is the primary source of pure vanilla extract.
In its tropical home along the coast of Mexico, the Vanilla Orchid is a clinging vine that slowly makes its way up the trunks of large trees. Mature vines may reach a height of 50 feet or more. And after years of climbing, some vines eventually produce pale greenish-yellow flowers about 3 inches in diameter. Flowering is soon followed by bean-like seed pods 8 to 10 inches in length. It is from these ordinary-looking pods that vanilla extract is produced.
But that’s only part of the story. Before the vanilla-bearing seed pods can form, Vanilla Orchid flowers must be pollinated. And that, it turns out, is a challenging process.
A Vanilla Orchid flower lasts only one day, and the female part of the flower is receptive to male pollen for only 6 to 8 hours. To make matters even more challenging, male and female flower parts are separated by a thin membrane. And the membrane (flap) must be partially lifted for male pollen to reach the receptive female flower part.
Mother Nature, always the ingenious one, provided a solution. The tiny Melipona bee, found only in Mexico, is able to lift the orchid flower’s membrane and transfer pollen for fertilization. Totally cool!
And consider this: Vanilla extract is stunningly complex, with more than 300 different flavor and fragrance components. Easily the most important component, from a cook’s perspective, is vanillin (4-Hydroxy-3-methoxybenzaldehyde), a moniker only a chemist could pronounce.
Despite its tongue-twisting chemical name, vanillin is surprisingly easy to synthesize. It can, for instance, be made from petrochemicals or lignin, a wood byproduct. And I was completely taken aback to learn that vanillin can also be synthesized (I’m not making this up) from a molasses-like secretion from the anal glands of a beaver. Mercifully, beaver butt extract is a minor source of vanillin.
The best tasting vanilla comes directly from vanilla bean pods. Unfortunately, pure vanilla extract is much more expensive than cheaper synthesized imitations. Here’s why: Natural vanilla production is labor-intensive and time-consuming. Remember that little Mexican bee I mentioned earlier and how difficult it is to fertilize a Vanilla Orchid flower? It wasn’t until 1841 that Edmond Albius, a 12-year-old slave on Reunion Island off the coast of Madagascar, discovered an effective way to hand-pollinate Vanilla Orchid flowers.
Today, virtually all commercially grown Vanilla Orchid flowers are hand-pollinated. And once the flowers are pollinated and the bean-like pods form, it takes another 8 to 9 months for the pods to fully mature. Still more months of post-harvest curing is needed to bring out the wonderfully rich vanilla flavor. One often hears the expression “plain vanilla” applied to things lacking special interest or qualities. There is, however, absolutely nothing plain or ordinary about vanilla.
Happy New Year!
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached at 918-576-5125 or email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org