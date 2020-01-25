There is a timeless quality to the ancient hills and hollows of the Ozarks. One can easily imagine that many of the old weather-beaten barns and hillside homes appear much as they did following the Civil War.
Shortly after my wife and I married, I took my young bride on a fall road trip through the Ozarks of northern Arkansas. It’s as laid-back and rustic an area as you’re ever likely to visit. We stopped at a quaint roadside stand where bushels of heirloom Arkansas Black Apples were piled high beneath the sales tent. Other Ozark treasures for sale included homemade jellies, peanut brittle, lye soap, corn cob pipes and a true “elixir-of-the-gods,” sorghum syrup.
I was especially interested in the syrup. I had not had the high privilege of spreading a thick layer of reddish-brown sorghum syrup over a hot buttered biscuit since childhood. As I was about to pay for a quart of sorghum, the sweet granny lady tending the fruit stand offered a bit of advice.
“Where ya’ll from?” she asked. “Tulsa,” I replied. “Well,” she continued, “that there sorghum is pretty good stuff, but an old man up the road named Sutterfield makes the best sorghum in the state.” She definitely had my attention. After buying four corncob pipes for my office mates back in Tulsa, along with a jug of elderberry wine, Granny gave us directions to Sutterfield’s place.
After bouncing several torturous miles over a gravel road in our little Ford Mustang, we pulled up in front of Sutterfield’s farm house, a fairly large clapboard dwelling set at the end of a long and steep driveway up which I was certain our low-slung sports car would not make it. We sat in the car pondering whether to approach the house uninvited. My wife voted no, preferring that we bounce our way back to a paved road and head home. “Where is your sense of adventure,” I pleaded. “Let’s go for it.” Reluctantly, she agreed.
As we made our way across the leaf-strewn lawn, a tall, gray-haired gentleman appeared at the front door accompanied by three of the biggest, ugliest, long-eared hounds I had ever seen. My wife froze, as did I, while the howling hounds (I soon learned were Bluetick coon hounds) sniffed us up one side and down the other. I seriously thought my prim and proper city gal bride would pass out.
“I’m Sutterfield,” the old man said as he graciously extended a big leathery right hand. “And don’t mind them hounds,” he added. “They won’t hurt you. Come inside.”
We made our way across a well-worn wood floor to the kitchen where we were introduced to Sutterfield’s wife, one of the sweetest souls I ever met. She looked very much like she had stepped out of a Grandma Moses painting. I explained that a lady at a nearby roadside fruit stand had given us directions out to their place saying: “Sutterfield makes the best sorghum in Arkansas.” I asked if we might buy a jar.
With a thick Ozark drawl, Sutterfield assured us that his sorghum was indeed among the finest in the state. Turning to his wife, he said, “Honey, get these folks some biscuits. They really have to eat sorghum on a biscuit to judge its quality.”
We politely protested, but the old man would have none of it. Without further coaxing, we devoured a plate of biscuits covered with the finest amber-red sorghum I ever tasted.
Many years later, my wife and I, accompanied by our two teenage children, made a return trip to the Ozarks hoping to again find the old Sutterfield farm to renew our brief friendship and to buy another jug of world-class sorghum. We wish we hadn’t, however. We were saddened to find the old place abandoned and in disrepair. Apparently, the Sutterfield’s journey through this life had ended. But one thing seemed certain. Old Sutterfield’s sorghum left a sweet taste in the mouths of countless Arkansans and two young kids from Tulsa.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park. He may be reached at 918-576-5152 or email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org.
