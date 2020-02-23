Heather Pohl remembers the year when the annual Holland Hall Book Fair coincided with one of Tulsa’s occasional February snowstorms.
“I was thinking that there wouldn’t be anyone wanting to get out that day,” said Pohl, who has been a member of the book fair committee for a dozen years. “But when I arrived at the school at 6:30 a.m., there was a line of people around the building. They had come with their sleeping bags and snow gear and were waiting for us to open the doors.
“And I thought, ‘These are my people,’ ” she said, laughing. “It shows just how committed a group of people book lovers are. But it also proved that what we were doing with the book fair was something special, something that was important for the whole community.”
For the past 59 years, the Holland Hall Book Fair has drawn bibliophiles from far and wide to seek out bargains on new and used books, as well as games, toys, movies, music, educational resources and other items, with proceeds from the sale going to benefit the school’s academic programs.
The school accepts thousands of donations, whether dropped of by the public in specially made bins set up outside the Primary School Annex on the east side of the campus or gathered by students who earn credits for prizes for bringing in the most donated items.
Volunteers then spend months sorting through the donations, dividing them into categories and getting things ready for the one-day event. About 100 volunteers will be on hand the day of the book fair to assist with sales.
Earlier this year, school officials announced that this year’s Holland Hall Book Fair would close the metaphorical book on 60 years.
In a statement, Holland Hall head of school J.P. Cully said the book fair has “for six decades … offered readers from far and wide an avenue to great literature and learning. We are sad to see its sunset but understand the opportunity to support learning and service in and around our community will broaden and deepen in new ways in the coming years.”
Cully added that the longevity of the book fair is a “testament to thousands of volunteer hours from Holland Hall families and friends” and expressed gratitude to the current and former book fair chairs, calling them “leaders with hearts for this work and for the Tulsa community.”
For Pohl, herself a Holland Hall alumna who now works as an assistant at the school’s middle school library, the end of the Holland Hall Book Fair is as much the end of a family tradition as a school tradition.
Pohl’s mother, Georgia Snoke, served as the event’s chair in 1987, when it was a more wide-ranging event known as the Holland Hall Book and Art Fair.
“We had local artists and craftspeople who had their work on consignment, we sold old uniforms and coats,” Snoke said. “And it took up a weekend, with the preview party on Friday and the public sale Saturday and Sunday.”
Pohl said her first memories about the book fair were helping her mother with the nuts and bolts of the event, just as two of her sons, Ashton and Anson Pohl, are sorting books into large wheeled bins according to subject matter, binding, date of publication and other criteria.
“It’s really been a wondrous way for them to learn how to be committed to something that helps the community,” Snoke said.
Even if that help means simply providing people who are downsizing or decluttering a way to give all those books on their shelves potential new homes.
“We’ll even have people show up the day of the book fair with bags of books that they will put in the donation bins, and then go in and come out with about as many books as they brought,” Pohl said.
“And I see people who come every year to the sale,” she said. “I know some people travel from all over the country just to be here for the book fair. It’s that important to them.”
Pohl said that a portion of the donations are given in advance to other local organizations, from The Pencil Box and the Blue Star Mothers to the Tulsa Boys Home and Goodwill.
“But we’re definitely going to have plenty of books for the book fair,” she said.
Most of the items for sale in the book fair are priced at less than $5, with the exception being rare and first-edition books, which are priced accordingly.
Well, most of the time.
“I am famous for selling a first-edition Julia Child cookbook, valued at $200, for $1,” Pohl said. “So, sometimes, you can get some REALLY good bargains at the book fair.”
