Spring is coming and many families will be cleaning house and clearing out clutter.
It’s the perfect time to get a good deal at Just Between Friends, which runs Sunday, March 1, through Saturday, March 7, at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Families can find children’s fashions, baby equipment, maternity items, toys, electronics and more at significant savings compared to retail prices.
Here are some things to know about the upcoming event:
Safety and resale shopping: JBF inspects baby equipment items at drop off to ensure they aren’t on a recall list. JBF expanded its voluntary ban on Fisher Price Rock n’ Play sleepers and Kids II Sleeper by banning all inclined sleepers, hammocks, wedges and crib bumpers. In addition, to help prevent child deaths and injuries caused by furniture tip-overs, JBF will provide furniture tip-over restraints and a Furniture Tip-Over Prevention Sheet when they sell furniture 27 inches tall and higher. JBF has a recall expert on its team who works closely with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, as well as safety groups Kids in Danger and We Make It Safer, to keep families informed.
Save money: When shopping at JBF, the majority of the proceeds go to local families who are selling items.
Families will find everything they need to raise their children, from preemie to tween, as well as maternity items. Bargains range from clothing, shoes and accessories, toys and baby equipment to game systems, electronics, books and much more. Everything is generally 50% to 90% off retail prices.
JBF Tulsa gives back: JBF has partnered with Emergency Infant Services for more than 15 years to help other local families in need. All clothing, equipment, toys and other items that do not sell and are marked for donation are given to EIS at the end of each event in the spring and fall.