Kids are already back in school, with the fall and holiday season fast approaching, so Oklahoma families are getting their homes back in order after the summer and getting back into their school-year routines.
Now is the time to make room and find deals on items kids need. Just Between Friends co-founder Daven Tackett and her husband, Paul, are in their 22nd year of helping families find children’s fashions, baby equipment, maternity items, toys, electronics and more at significant savings, compared to retail prices.
The fall event kicks off Sunday, Sept. 8, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Exchange Center at Expo Square.
JBF Tulsa has always been a great way to recycle children’s clothes, toys and equipment they’ve outgrown, while adding items they need for the upcoming seasons.
When shopping at JBF, the majority of the proceeds go to local families who are selling those items. Families will find everything they need to raise their children, from preemie to tween, as well as maternity items. Bargains range from clothing, shoes and accessories, toys and baby equipment to game systems, electronics, books and much more. Everything is generally 50% to 90% off retail prices.
Families who consign their items make money to help with their budget and offset the costs of new items they need.
JBF has partnered with Emergency Infant Services for more than 15 years to help other local families in need. All clothing, equipment, toys and other items that do not sell and are marked for donation are given to EIS at the end of each event in the spring and fall.
Parents have a lot of things to keep up with so it helps to know that Just Between Friends Tulsa places a high priority on safety and keeping recalled items out of its event.
They inspect all items that consignors bring to the event to sell, organizers said.
For example, in April, Fisher Price recalled nearly 5 million rock n’ play sleepers after more than 30 infant deaths. JBF said it will carefully inspect to ensure no one brings one of these items to sell.
