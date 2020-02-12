Each year I have mixed results with flowers in my garden. Do you have any recommendations for what might work well in our area? AM
Success in the garden can sometimes feel so random, especially for new gardeners. On our website we have several resources to help you make good choices for your garden, and you can always contact our Diagnostic Center with any questions you may have.
But, a great resource with appropriate plants for your garden is our annual Plant Sale. In this sale we offer varieties that have performed well in our gardens, and we should know with about 400 Master Gardeners in Tulsa County.
This year we have over 250 varieties of plants in our online plant store listed by category to help you make selections that best meet your garden needs. These categories include; annuals, perennials, tomatoes, herbs, succulents, stepables, grasses, pollinator plants, and this year - organic pollinator plants!
I am guessing most of you have been to Tulsa’s horticultural extravaganza (and awesome park): the Gathering Place. Have you ever walked around the Gathering Place, seen a beautiful plant and thought: I wish I could have something like that in my garden? Well, now you can. Working in conjunction with the horticulturalists at the Gathering Place, we have identified 15 selections in our online plant sale that are part of the ecosystem at the Gathering Place. So, if you order some of these beauties, you can have a little piece of the Gathering Place at home. We are pretty excited.
How does an online plant sale work? Well, the plant sale functions like other online shopping experiences. As you browse through the selections, you can click on a plant that interests you and read about that particular plant. The descriptions will tell you whether it does best in sun or shade or both or grows tall or grows small or just about any other piece of information you may need to make your selection.
Once you have identified the ones you can’t live without, proceed to the online checkout, pay, and this part is done. Then we begin to do the hard part: getting the plants ready for you.
Pick up day is April 16 from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. in the Exchange Center at the Fairgrounds. On this day, you just go to the Exchange Center, tell us who you are, drive around to the pick-up area, and we will load your flowers in your vehicle for you. How easy is that!
Also, on that day, we will have a Pop-Up Plant sale where your will be able to shop for additional varieties that would be great additions to your garden: including milkweed for the Monarchs.
All the proceeds from this sale go to help fund our educational programs throughout Tulsa County. To shop, just visit tulsamastergardeners.org. We appreciate your support and look forward to helping you make your garden even more beautiful.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th Street, or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.