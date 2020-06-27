FICTION
1. “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton)
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
4. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
5. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
6. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
7. “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar (Knopf Publishing Group)
8. “Docile” by KM Szpara (Tor)
9. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)
10. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
2. “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo (Beacon Press)
3. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader Press)
4. “Black Wall Street” by Hannibal Johnson (Eakin Press)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
7. “Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
8. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)
9. “A Question of Power” by Robert Bryce (Public Affairs)
10. “100 Things to Do in Tulsa Before You Die” by Teri French (Reedy Press)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
2. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
3. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
4. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzer & Bray)
5. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (Harper)
6. “Investigators” by John Patrick Green (First Second)
7. “Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys (Philomel Books)
8. “So This Is Love: A Twisted Tale” by Elizabeth Lim (Disney-Hyperion)
9. “All Are Welcome” by Alexandra Penfold (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)
10. “Blended” by Sharon M. Draper (Atheneum Books)