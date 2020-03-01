Wildlife and habitat conservation efforts aren’t just for farms and wildlife areas anymore.
In urban areas, homeowners, schools, parks and businesses are bringing back native plant landscapes among the strips of concrete.
The idea is to help with many of the same things conservation practices achieve on large rural areas, like halting soil erosion, curbing the spread of invasive plants, helping pollinators and birds, conserving water, and cutting back on fertilizer or other pollutants that run off into valued waters.
Nowhere in Tulsa is there a more visible example of the kind of concerted effort than at Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way, where the park’s boundaries are immediately evident along Riverside Drive with tall grasses waving and wildflowers blooming.
As the spring planting season approaches, the park can serve as a living example to help Tulsans along their own path toward creating a native plant landscape.
“You can drive down Riverside or look around and match what we have to what might work in your area. It’s a nice plot that people can come and study,” said Stacie Martin, director of horticulture at Gathering Place.
The park will host educational programs, and it issues a weekly “Growing To Gather” email newsletter about all things involving native plants and horticultural going on at the park.
Oklahoma is home to 2,500 native species of plants, and 400 of those can be found at the park, Martin said.
As she put it: “We’ve got a lot growing on.”
The advantages with native plants are multifold, she said. The plants are adapted to Oklahoma soil types and crazy weather patterns that hop from torrential storms to periods of drought. Native grasses and plants also tend to set deeper roots that prevent erosion, and they require less mowing, watering and fertilization.
“It makes it easier as a gardener, and it is beneficial for native pollinators and other native insects,” Martin said.
It should be noted that going native isn’t a matter of just letting your yard grow up in “weeds.” Many of the plants that now take over yards and abandoned spaces — including Bermuda grass — are not native plants.
Some flowers and grasses that make a yard look pretty might not be beneficial for the birds or the bees, Martin said.
“Certain insects and certain birds prefer different flower types and different types of plants,” she said.
While native plants often require less tender loving care, the urban landscaper or home gardener who wants to go native will need to do some homework.
Plenty of help is available locally, and the plants and seeds are available at most greenhouses. Homeowners can keep it simple to start, she said.
The main thing is to choose plants that are suited for your location. Some native plants do well in shaded, wet lowlands or forests, while others are suited more to the high, open plains, Martin said.
Sixteen acres at Gathering Place is planted with a mix designed for the park by the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin, and it’s all there to explore, Martin said.
People will immediately notice flowers like Indian blanket, pink evening primrose flowers and, of course, a few varieties of milkweed, which serves as a nectar source and host plant for monarch butterflies to reproduce, she said.
Gathering Place staff always is ready to help with questions about plant identification and landscaping, and the staff works with other groups, such as Tulsa Master Gardeners and the Oklahoma Native Plant Society, to help people identify plants and learn what will work near their home, Martin said.
“The main thing to remember when planning a native prairie area or native plant garden is to research the plants, the best time of year to plant them and to make sure they will be in an area that has enough sunlight and soil drainage or irrigation,” she said.
“In the Growing to Gather email thread, they can learn a lot about what we’re doing in the park, what flowers are in bloom, the characteristics of those flowers, what areas are good and where to come see them in the park ... There is a lot to learn, and they can get a little bit each time.”