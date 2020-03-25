Due to recent cancellations and postponements of plant markets in the Tulsa area, including the Tulsa Garden Center’s SpringFest at Woodward Park, the center is offering online ordering of plants tagged SpringFest To Go.
"We found it hard to leave all of our local plant vendors hanging, especially with a large portion of their income up in the air," according to a garden center statement. "To remedy this, and to help with some cabin fever among the public, we created SpringFest To-Go, an online, pre-order and scheduled way to buy your plants while still remaining safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."
With SpringFest To-Go, shoppers will be able to choose from an online inventory of quality plants, updated weekly, pre-pay for them and then drive to the Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park for curbside service where their purchases will be loaded for them.
Orders will be scheduled ahead of time, in 15-minute intervals, so there is little to no contact with the public.
Local vendors participating so far include Dog Patch Homestead, Southern Plant Farm, Corn Creek Greenhouse and Aberdeen Farms.
Those interested in the service should go to TulsaGardenCenter.org/SpringFest-To-Go.