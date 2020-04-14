Victory gardens have their roots in the two world wars, when home gardeners helped feed our allies in Europe during World War I and helped feed themselves and fellow countrymen in World War II.

Today, another kind of war, the worldwide fight against the coronavirus pandemic, reportedly is seeing home gardeners tilling the soil in numbers not seen for decades.

This is the ideal time to plant warm-season crops. We have compiled some resources that should prove beneficial to beginning and veteran gardeners alike.

ABCs OF VEGETABLE GARDENING

April 15 traditionally is the day thought safe to plant warm-season vegetable crops outside in northeast Oklahoma.

Whether one is a veteran of vegetable gardening or a newcomer, several decisions need to be made, according to Dr. Thomas Ingram of OSU Extension-Tulsa, who provided a general overview.

1. What type of garden do you want to grow?

IN-GROUND GARDEN

Pros: It’s the least expensive. It just takes some sweat equity in getting the soil tilled and ready.

Cons: One may not have enough space for an in-ground garden, and there is less control over soil quality.

RAISED BED

Pros: The beds can be filled with higher quality soil.

Cons: The cost of the soil, and there is a greater expense for wood to make raised beds. It takes some modest carpentry skills to construct the raised beds.

CONTAINER GARDENS

Pros: Almost any container can be used, even a 5-gallon work bucket. Containers can be brought indoors during hail and other storms, and it might be the best way for people to start gardening.

“There are lots of other options, such as hydroponic or aquaponic, but these require a larger investment in equipment,” Ingram said.

2. What do you want to grow?

It is recommended people grow what they are going to eat.

“That seems obvious, but it’s not unusual for someone to plant half a dozen tomato plants and become overrun with tomatoes,” Ingram said. “It’s not that you can’t give them away, but even your neighbors will eventually get tired of tomatoes.”

The website extension.okstate.edu has links to a fact sheet that lists plant varieties proven to be successful in trials conducted by Oklahoma State University and garden plantings throughout the state.

For instance, good varieties of okra are Annie Oakley, Baby Bubba, Blondy, Burgundy, Cajun Delight and Clemson Spineless 80. The sheet covers 38 crops, from asparagus to watermelon.

3. Watering

Consider how you are going to water because plants will need to be watered and watering takes time. Overhead sprinklers are not recommended because they can encourage disease, but if that is all you have, then go for it.

4. Planting now

Now is the time to start planting some warm-season crops. Most can be planted as transplants, meaning the seeds were started indoors or plants were purchased from a local vendor.

Transplants: tomatoes, peppers, herbs.

Seeds to start: Beans, cantaloupe, cucumber, eggplant, okra, squash, corn, melons.

(For those wondering, most strawberries were planted in February and March. They should be ready for picking anywhere from late April through June. Joe Tierney of Joe’s Farm said he is expecting a bumper crop this year.)

5. Mulch

Mulch is one of the best things you can do for your plants. It reduces weeds, conserves water and reduces soil temperature variation in Oklahoma’s hot summer.

According to the extension.okstate.edu fact sheet, most Oklahoma soils are high in mineral content but low in organic matter. The use of organic mulches will improve the condition of the soil and add nutrients.

The fact sheet goes into detail about what types of mulches to use and how to implement them into the garden. Some plants that benefit from summer mulching include tomato, pepper, eggplant, okra, green beans, cucumbers, cantaloupe, squash, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, sweet corn, asparagus, rhubarb, strawberries, blackberries, dewberries, boysenberries, blueberries and tree fruits. Also, chrysanthemums, columbine, roses, azaleas, asters, lilies, daylilies, perennial phlox, peonies and many kinds of annual flowers.

MENTAL, PHYSICAL REWARDS

Barry Fugatt, director of horticulture at Tulsa Garden Center, points out the mental and physical rewards gardening can be for many people.

“The garden certainly is a godsend for me during stressful times,” he said. “Not only does it provide an opportunity for meaningful work and exercise, it’s also an environment that naturally lends itself to meditation, prayer, reflection, etc.

“Interesting thing about a garden: When I’m in the best of moods, a garden is a perfect environment to celebrate life, and when I’m stressed to the limits, it’s also the perfect environment to heal physical and/or spiritual wounds.”

For those interested, Fugatt suggests checking out the many “horticultural therapy” sites online.

“Lots of interesting work has been done over the past few years on the vital role gardens can play in helping to restore mental and physical health of adults and children,” he said. “The simple act of planting, harvesting and touching plants appears to provide a calming effect for a great many people.”

WATCH TUTORIALS

Tulsa Master Gardeners and Tulsa Central Library are teaming to present hour-long tutorials from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning April 14 and running through May 5.

View the tutorials at Tulsa Central Library’s Facebook “Lunch and Learn” series, Tulsa Master Gardeners Facebook and YouTube pages and website for podcasts of gardening issues, and Mother Road Market Facebook and motherroadmarket.com.

After the live sessions, the tutorials can be viewed on the Tulsa Master Gardeners and Tulsa Central Library Facebook pages.

The schedule:

Vegetable seed starting, April 14

Crapemyrtle bark scale (Tulsa is getting hard hit by these insects), April 21

Common tomato diseases, April 28

Hydrangeas, May 5.

WHERE TO FIND PLANTS

In addition to supermarkets, big box stores and garden shops, here are some area nurseries to find your gardening needs. Most have online ordering and curbside pickup. Check websites and Facebooks, or call for details. These places also are great resources for professional advice.

Grogg’s Green Barn

10105 E. 61st St., 918-994-4222

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

groggsgreenbarn.com

Organic plants, edible flowers and garden supplies.

Tomato Man’s Daughter

2515 W. 91st St., 918-446-7522

Pickup hours 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday

tomatomansdaughter.com

Wide selection of organic heirloom tomatoes, extensive planting tips on website.

Stringer Nursery & Garden Center

7203 E. 41st St., 918-628-0296

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

stringernursery.com

Providing flowers, vegetable plants and garden supplies since 1957.

Sanders Nursery

20705 E. 161st St., Broken Arrow, 918-486-1500

Pickup 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday

sandersnurseryok.com

Thousands of blooming plants; vegetable plants available to view in parking lot.

Southwood Landscape and Nursery

9025 S. Lewis Ave., 918-299-9409

Pickup 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

southwoodgardencenter.com

Wide selection of flowers, plants, trees and garden supplies.

Riddle Plant Farm

3510 Summit Blvd., Sand Springs

4193 S. 193rd East Ave., Broken Arrow

918-245-3158 for both locations

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

riddleplantfarm.com

Established in 1936, offering selection of flowers, vegetables, seeds, trees and shrubs.

Colebrook Nursery

3090 S. 57th West Ave., 918-445-0539

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

colebrooknursery.net

Veggies, flowers, shrubs, ornamental grasses; greenhouse tours by appointment.

Joe’s Farm

12811 S. Sheridan Road, 918-740-1171

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

joesfarmok.com

Organic fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

