Thanksgiving and Christmas aside, the winter months can be dreary and uninspiring, especially when it comes to what to make for dinner.
Too worn out from the holidays to prep meals yourself? Throw a soup swap instead.
This fun gathering among friends and family results in a freezer full of fresh, homemade soups. Invite a few soup-loving friends and ask them to bring a few quarts of their favorite soup to share. Heat up a bit of each to taste, then package up the rest to take home. Dinner throughout the winter is done. These freezer-friendly soup-swapping options are inspired by some of Tulsa’s best bowls of soup.
Tips for a successful soup swap
When sending out invitations, make sure to tell guests to bring enough soup for however many people were invited. If anyone on the guest list has allergies or dietary restrictions, be sure to include that information as well.
After making your soup, let it cool completely, reserve 2-3 cups of soup to sample, then divide the rest into freezer-safe containers, such as glass jars or quart-sized deli containers. Label each with the name of the soup and the date it was made.
If desired, pop your soup into the freezer until it’s time for the party.
Before your guests arrive, set up a labeling station. This area will allow guests to earmark their soup containers with recipe names, reheating instructions and the names of soup makers (in case they want to ask for the recipe).
The day of the party, set up a tasting table with small bowls, spoons, soup toppers, crackers, breads and any other add-ins. As guests arrive, have them add their reserved soup to the tasting table.
If you love the French Onion Soup at French Hen, make:
Soupe à l’Oignon Gratinée (French Onion Soup)
Serves 8 to 10
The French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar has been a Tulsa mainstay for more than 40 years. Owner Kathy Bondy took over the longtime restaurant in 2011 and continues to wow customers with the bistro’s take on classic and modern French fare, including an indulgent brie-laden version of French onion soup. The classic French comfort food staple can be made with as little as three ingredients — onions, butter and beef stock — and as many as a dozen. This savory, rich dish can be made a day or so ahead of serving, and the flavor seems to improve with a little bit of time. The cheesy crouton layer is, of course, optional, but I have never made this soup without its melty garnish.
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
4 pounds yellow onions, thinly sliced
8 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
Kosher salt
2 teaspoons sugar
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 quarts beef broth, heated
1 cup dry white vermouth or white wine
6 tablespoons Cognac
Slices of country bread, ½-inch thick, toasted
Grated Gruyere
Grated Parmesan
1. Heat butter in a heavy-bottomed 6- to 8-quart saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes, being careful not to brown.
2. Uncover the pot, raise the heat to medium and stir in 2 teaspoons kosher salt and the sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onions have turned an even, deep, golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes.
3. Sprinkle in flour and stir to coat the onions well — cook the mixture for 3 minutes. Stir in beef broth and vermouth or wine. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook, partially covered, for 30 minutes. Just before serving, stir in Cognac and season to taste with salt and pepper.
4. When ready to serve, heat the broiler. Ladle hot soup into ovenproof soup bowls. Top each with toasted bread slices and sprinkle with a few tablespoons of each cheese. Broil until cheese is golden brown and bubbly, about 3 minutes. Alternately, place the bread slices on a baking sheet and sprinkle them with the cheeses. Broil until the cheese is melted and serve alongside bowls of the soup.
If you love the Tom Kha Gai at Lanna Thai, make:
Thai Coconut and Chicken Soup
Makes 3 quarts
Lanna Thai is often voted Tulsa’s best Thai restaurant, and has been consistently ladling up hot bowls of their signature soup for Lanna Thai’s version a tart and spicy yet rich and creamy chicken soup with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, tamarind juice and coconut milk, topped with green onions and cilantro, and served with a bowl of steamed Jasmine rice. This simplified tom kha soup recipe (or Thai coconut chicken soup) includes Kaffir lime leaves, chili paste and lemongrass, which can be found at Nam Hai and other Asian markets.
2 stalks fresh lemongrass, tough outer layers removed
1 1-inch piece ginger, peeled
10 kaffir lime leaves or 1 tablespoon lime zest and ¼ cup lime juice
6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
3 tablespoons Thai chili paste (nam prik pao)
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 white onion, thinly sliced
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, trimmed and sliced ¼-inch thick
½ pound shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and caps thinly sliced
¼ cup fish sauce
2 tablespoons coconut sugar or light brown sugar
2 14-ounce cans unsweetened full-fat coconut milk
¼ cup fresh lime juice
2-3 Thai chiles, seeded and thinly sliced (or a red jalapeno pepper), plus more for garnish
Chopped cilantro, for garnish
1. Using the back of a knife, lightly smash lemongrass and ginger; cut lemongrass into 4” pieces. Bring lemongrass, ginger, lime leaves, and broth to a boil in a large soup pot. Reduce heat and simmer until flavors are melded, 8–10 minutes. Strain broth into clean saucepan, discarding solids.
2. In original soup pot, heat the coconut oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes.
3. Add the chicken, mushrooms, fish sauce and sugar to the saucepan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes.
4. Add strained broth to the pot along with the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Stir in the lime juice and chiles, season with salt and serve, with lime wedges, cilantro and sliced chiles.
If you love the Flamed Tomato Soup at Lambrusco’z, make:
Chunky Tomato-Basil Bisque
Makes 3 quarts
Nancy Bruce has a special touch when it comes to creating delicious comfort food at her midtown Tulsa deli, Lambrusco’z — think white queso, magic square bars and grilled pimento cheese sandwiches. Her flamed tomato soup has always been a favorite — I tried to re-create it so I could have it any time I like.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 yellow onion, diced
1 pound crimini mushrooms, sliced or quartered
2 stalks celery, diced
6 cloves garlic, minced
4 ounces gin
1 (28-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
2 cups heavy whipping cream or half and half
4 sprigs fresh basil, leaves chopped
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1. Melt butter in a large soup pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms, celery and garlic and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until any liquid released has evaporated and vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
2. Remove pan from the heat and add gin, stirring with a wooden spoon to remove any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Return to heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by half.
3. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, stock, cream and basil. Bring to a boil, reduce to a gentle simmer and cook, covered, for 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.
If you love the Potato Leek Soup at McNellie’s, make:
Sweet Potato Leek Soup
Makes 3 quarts
McNellie’s Public House serves up a comfort food-laden menu to pair with the hundreds of beer options featured at each of its two pubs. Its potato-leek soup is decadent and delicious, and I had all intentions of re-creating a creamy yellow potato version of it but had a bowl full of gorgeous sweet potatoes on the counter. The alternate result is rich and luscious, without the addition of any cream, but feel free to gild the lily by adding some if you like. Or split the difference by using half sweet potatoes and half Yukon Gold.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 large leeks (1 pound), white and light green parts only, cleaned and thinly sliced
6 cloves garlic, minced
3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
2 bay leaves
4 cups vegetable stock (or light chicken stock)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Minced parsley or chives
1. Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until they have softened, about 5 minutes — take care not to brown them. Add potatoes, bay leaves and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook at a gentle simmer until potatoes are very tender when pierced with a fork, about 20 minutes. Discard bay leaf, stir in lemon juice and season well with salt and pepper.
2. Blend until smooth, either using an immersion blender or by carefully transferring to a blender in batches.
3. Ladle into bowls, and garnish with a healthy sprinkling of minced parsley or chives.
If you love Ike’s Chili, make:
Classic Beef Chili
Makes about 3 quarts
Will Rogers once had a “bowl of blessedness” at Ike’s Chili, the Tulsa institution for more than 100 years. The chili parlor was opened by Texas native Ivan “Ike” Johnson, who established Ike’s Chili Parlor downtown in 1909, purportedly acquired his recipe from a Hispanic Texan employee named Alex Garcia. This version is lighter but can be dressed up by serving it over a bowl of spaghetti, topped with grated cheddar and diced onion.
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 large onion, peeled and diced
2 jalapeno peppers, finely chopped (optional)
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 pound ground beef
3-4 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 (15-ounce) cans pinto or red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
2 (14-ounce) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, including the liquid
Assorted toppings, such as: sour cream, grated cheese, diced onion, Fritos, saltines, avocado, and lime wedges
1. Heat oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions; sauté until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add jalapeños, garlic and bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until they start to soften, about 5 minutes.
2. Add beef, season with a bit of salt and pepper (you will check seasonings at the end — this is just to flavor the meat) and sprinkle with chili powder and cocoa powder. Cook, breaking up pieces with back of a wooden spoon until beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
3. Stir in beans and tomatoes with juices and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer gently until chili thickens and flavors blend, stirring occasionally, about 45 minutes. Skim any fat from surface of chili.
4. Ladle chili into bowls. Serve, passing bowls of sour cream, grated cheese, green onions and cilantro separately.
NOTE: If you prefer thicker chili, stir in a few tablespoons of masa harina toward the end of cooking and simmer for a few minutes. Chili can be made two days ahead. Cool slightly. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, then cover and keep refrigerated. Bring to simmer before serving, stirring occasionally.
