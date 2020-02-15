If you’re wanting to continue those Valentine’s Day feelings, or if you want simply to indulge in something rich and tasty on a mid-winter’s day, these recipes from the Made In Oklahoma Coalition will serve your needs.

Risotto is a dish that some cooks think is intimidating, but in fact, it is relatively easy to make — all it requires is a little extra care and some top-quality Oklahoma ingredients.

And if a decadent dessert is what you’re craving, the MIO Coalition has come up with something that combines three sweet treats — fudge, brownies and caramel — into one dish that will please the most rabid chocoholics.

For information on MIO Coalition ingredients: miocoalition.com.

CREAMY MUSHROOM RISOTTO

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup finely chopped onion

2 cups thinly sliced J-M portabella mushrooms

1 cup arborio rice

2 sprigs Scissortail Farms thyme

5-6 cups chicken stock, warmed

¼ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons Hiland Dairy butter

¼ cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese

1. Saute the chopped onion in the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, stirring gently until slightly brown. Stir in the rice and allow this mixture to heat up while stirring gently. Add in the thyme and 1 cup of warm stock. Stir in wine. Once this mixture is simmering, reduce the heat to medium, stirring gently throughout the process and adding the stock as it thickens, 1 cup at a time for about 20 minutes.

2. Once the rice has fully cooked, stir in the butter, then half of the Caciocavera cheese, fully incorporating into the rice. Remove the thyme sprigs, and garnish with the remaining cheese, and serve immediately.

FUDGE TURTLE BROWNIES

2 packages Shawnee Mills fudge brownie mix

2 eggs

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

¼ cup Braum’s milk

3 Bedre milk chocolate bars

4 tablespoons Braum’s hot caramel topping

1 cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Prepare the batter by combining brownie mix, eggs, oil and milk. Pour half of this mixture into a well-greased 10-inch square cake pan. Place the chocolate bars on top of the mix to form the milk chocolate layer. Using a spoon, gently spread the caramel topping over chocolate. Cover with the remaining brownie batter, and top with pecans.

3. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool, then cut into bars.

Featured video

Try one of Tulsa’s most romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags