If you’re wanting to continue those Valentine’s Day feelings, or if you want simply to indulge in something rich and tasty on a mid-winter’s day, these recipes from the Made In Oklahoma Coalition will serve your needs.
Risotto is a dish that some cooks think is intimidating, but in fact, it is relatively easy to make — all it requires is a little extra care and some top-quality Oklahoma ingredients.
And if a decadent dessert is what you’re craving, the MIO Coalition has come up with something that combines three sweet treats — fudge, brownies and caramel — into one dish that will please the most rabid chocoholics.
¼ cup finely chopped onion
2 cups thinly sliced J-M portabella mushrooms
2 sprigs Scissortail Farms thyme
5-6 cups chicken stock, warmed
2 tablespoons Hiland Dairy butter
¼ cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese
1. Saute the chopped onion in the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, stirring gently until slightly brown. Stir in the rice and allow this mixture to heat up while stirring gently. Add in the thyme and 1 cup of warm stock. Stir in wine. Once this mixture is simmering, reduce the heat to medium, stirring gently throughout the process and adding the stock as it thickens, 1 cup at a time for about 20 minutes.
2. Once the rice has fully cooked, stir in the butter, then half of the Caciocavera cheese, fully incorporating into the rice. Remove the thyme sprigs, and garnish with the remaining cheese, and serve immediately.
2 packages Shawnee Mills fudge brownie mix
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 Bedre milk chocolate bars
4 tablespoons Braum’s hot caramel topping
1 cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Prepare the batter by combining brownie mix, eggs, oil and milk. Pour half of this mixture into a well-greased 10-inch square cake pan. Place the chocolate bars on top of the mix to form the milk chocolate layer. Using a spoon, gently spread the caramel topping over chocolate. Cover with the remaining brownie batter, and top with pecans.
3. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool, then cut into bars.
Try one of Tulsa’s most romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Amelia’s
122 N. Boston Ave.
Amelia’s is the creation of Amelia Eesley, former general manager at Stonehorse Cafe. Together with chef Kevin Snell, himself a Stonehorse alum, they have put together a unique restaurant, specializing in wood-fired, locally sourced cuisine, paired with wines from around the world. (918) 728-2435
The restaurant occupies a narrow space that once housed the bar Mason’s, and which has been transformed into a dining area and bar that is at once elegant and cozy.”
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Amelia's Market & Brasserie
114 N. Boston Ave., 918-728-2435
Try the 5-star food at Ameila's Market and Brasserie with the one that you love.
The brasserie, which means brewery in French, has its origins in Alsace, and some of the dishes at Amelia’s are a reflection of that region, such as tarte flambee (like a pizza) and choucroute (sauerkraut with bratwurst).
STEPHEN PINGRY
Biga
4329 S. Peoria Ave., 918-743-2442.
Here, bartender Tom Rush pours a basil-infused martini with lavender and lime bitters. Regulars keep coming back year after year.
Bistro at Seville
10021 S. Yale Ave., 918-296-3000
Here, the bacon-wrapped bistro petite filet is served with vegetables medley and mashed potatoes. This is another Tulsa icon.
Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood
10032 S. Sheridan Road, 918-296-9889
Find a variety of steak choices a big menu. You will enjoy by the fireplace too.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Bodean Seafood
3376 E. 51st St., 918-743-3861
Bodean Seafood was romantic before the I-44 expansion forced it to move to the other side of 51st Street in 2007. Now it is even more so with an elegant ambiance, impeccable service and outstanding food. Oysters are a specialty here, too.
Celebrity Restaurant
3109 S. Yale Ave., 918-743-1800
Most longtime Tulsans still refer to this place as the Celebrity Club, stemming from its beginnings as a private dinner club prior to liquor-by-the-drink. It was recently purchased by 3 Sirens Restaurant Group and remodeled.
Ian Maule
Dalesandro’s
1742 S. Boston Ave., 918-582-1551
The Swordfish Picatta is one of Tulsa's most sought-after dishes.
French Hen
7248 S. Yale Ave., 918-492-2596.
The French Hen has been the standard locally for French-style cuisine for decades. It’s tucked away in the middle of the Light House Shopping Center. It is moving downtown soon.
In the Raw on the Hill
6151 S. Sheridan Road, 918-524-0063
In the Raw’s Brookside and Broken Arrow locations are trendy and romantic in their own right, but the sweeping view of the Tulsa skyline at the south Tulsa restaurant is unparalleled. Sharing sushi with chopsticks with that special person can be sexier than one might think.
Michael Wyke
India Palace
6963 S. Lewis Ave., 918-492-8040
With its dark lighting and shared dishes, India Palace is made for couples.
MATT BARNARD
Juniper
324 E. Third St., 918-794-1090
Downtown Tulsa’s award winning farm-to-table restaurant, Juniper, changes with the seasons to bring guests creative, modern cuisine focused on delicious, locally sourced ingredients. It is part of the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group.
Lowood
817 E. Third St., (918) 960-7349
The new restaurant, located next door to Hodges Bend features hand-made pastas, a wood-fire grill and oven, small plates, salads, desserts and an impressive wine list.
The Hodges Bend partners — John Gaberino, Noah Bush, T.C. LeRoy and chef Ian Van Anglen — teamed to acquire the former Girouard Vines space about a year and a half ago. The patio alone is a romantic destination.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
4840 E. 61st St., Shops at Warren Place; 918-494-4043
Want to impress? The is the place to do it. Mahogany earned a 5-star sweep from Scott Cherry on his last review. Check out the new location and don't forget to try the bisque, possibly the best Cherry has ever had.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
McGill's
1560 E. 21st St., 918-742-8080
The south Tulsa McGill's is excellent, and the Hard Rock McGill's has a 19th-floor view that's hard to beat, but the always dimly lit, comfortable and elegant original on 21st Street is always a smart choice for a romantic evening.
Melting Pot
300 RiverWalk Terrace, Jenks, 918-299-8000
If gazing into your lover’s eyes over a long, long dinner is your idea of a romantic evening, the Melting Pot is the place for you. And dipping into a pot of chocolate fondue has to be the most decadent romantic dessert on the planet.
John Clanton
Michael V's
8222 E. 103rd St., 918-369-0310
Head chef Michael Minden is known for an upscale winelist and the best coconut cream pie in Tulsa.
Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St., 918-582-4321
The intimate setting and creative, fine-dining cuisine make this a top destination for couples in a romantic mood. Even Sunday brunch can be charming.
Polo Grill
2038 Utica Square, 918-744-4280
Stately and sophisticated, this Utica Square stalwart has been a go-to destination for lovers for more than two decades. Love is in the air here, whether it’s a date night in the main dining room or a small gathering in one of the private wine cellar room
Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse
111 N. Main St., 918-794-7700
Known for its exquisite steaks, Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse also makes a killer cocktail.
Prossimo
1550 E. 15th St., 918-271-5096
Restaurant critic Scott Cherry Prossimo 5 stars for food in his review so you know it is good.
Try the Il Vero Alfredo ($22), a fettuccini alfredo named after the famous Roman restaurant. It's a large, scooped out wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano into which they pour brandy and set fire to it. As the cheese warmed, they scrape and mix it together to make a sauce that they pour over a bowl of hot, buttery fettuccini noodles.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Smoke on Cherry Street
1542 E. 15th St., 918-949-4440
This Cherry Street favorite is known for upscale comfort food.
Stonehorse Cafe
1748 Utica Square, 918-712-7470
In warm weather, snag a seat on the patio. But when it's cold, a table for two by the window is just the thing for a romantic date.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Tavolo Italian Bistro
427 S. Boston Ave., 918-949-4498
This small downtown restaurant features unique architectural details and upscale Italian food.
JAMES GIBBARD
The Chalkboard
1324 S. Main St., 918-582-1964
This fashionable, underground dining spot at the Hotel Ambassador has too many romantic vibes to overlook. And the bread pudding is one of the best desserts in town.
Ian Maule
TiAmo Italian Ristorante
219 S. Cheyenne Ave., 918-592-5151
TiAmo’s south Tulsa location has some swanky dining areas, but it is the downtown restaurant with its well-appointed basement dining room that exudes a romantic, big-city feel. What else can one say but “ti amo?”
STEPHEN PINGRY
Villa Ravenna
Villa Ravenna, 6526 E. 51st St., 918-270-2666
Authentic Italian food can't help but be romantic. Don't forget to try the Italian Martini.
Vintage Wine Bar
324 E. First St., 918-764-9255
Wall banquettes with comfy easy chairs are a cozy place to dine at Vintage Wine Bar.
STEPHEN PINGRY
