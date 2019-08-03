Riverside Ribfest
Aug. 17
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
Riverside Ribfest is a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top BBQ masters in the region. With live music, local brews and unlimited barbecue.
Salsa Tasting Festival
Aug. 17
Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive
The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its first annual Salsa Tasting Festival, with a jalapeño eating contest, a chihuahua costume contest and more throughout the day. Attendees can vote on their favorite salsa in three categories — Mild, Hot and Anything Goes.
India Fest
Aug. 24
Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
The India Association of Greater Tulsa hosts a day full of Indian culture at India Fest. You’ll be able to taste food from different regions of India, watch traditional dancing, listen to Indian music and see cultural art.
Cherokee National Holiday
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Tahlequah, various locations
The Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. This annual event is a celebration of Cherokee heritage and cultural awareness. The Cherokee National Holiday attracts visitors from around the world. The three-day holiday is full of activities for all ages, from traditional Native American games like cornstalk and blowgun shooting, marbles and stickball to tournaments in sports like basketball and softball.
PostOak Wine & Jazz Festival
Aug. 31
PostOak Lodge & Retreat, 5323 W. 31st St. North
This event brings together local food vendors and wine makers for a satisfying taste of the area’s culinary scene. After sampling the food and drink, make sure to enjoy the sunset with some amazing live music.
Blue Whale Comedy Festival
Aug. 30-31
Various venues in the Tulsa Arts District
Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings a weekend of laughs to downtown Tulsa, featuring stand-up comedians, improv troupes, live podcasts, music and workshops.
Dusk ‘til Dawn Blues Festival
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame,
422978 John Hope Franklin Blvd., Rentiesville
Enjoy three days and nights of Oklahoma, regional and national blues at the Dusk ’til Dawn Blues Festival in Rentiesville. Workshops, music activities and a kids village with arts will all be available. Head to this event to experience the birthplace of Oklahoma blues legend DC Minner and celebrate Oklahoma’s unique blues heritage.
Scotfest
Sept. 13-15
Broken Arrow Events Park,
21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow
Scotfest is Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage. Come to the 40th annual Scotfest for genealogy and family (clan) history, musical entertainers of local and national merit, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions.
Tulsa Greek Festival
Sept. 19-22
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church,
1206 S. Guthrie Ave.
The highlight of this event is the food. Sample traditional Greek dishes, including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Scrumptious bakery items will be offered, such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Witness dancers of all ages in ethnic costume perform traditional dances throughout the festival.
Medicine Stone
Sept. 19-21
Diamondhead Resort in Tahlequah
Enjoy this three-day Red Dirt music festival in Tahlequah with performances from Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, John Fullbright and many others.
Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Sept. 21
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
Stroll through landscape gardens and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners. Enjoy food samplings from favorite local restaurants and serenades of string musicians and nonstop live entertainment. Tickets for tasting will be available for purchase.
Tulsa State Fair
Sept. 26-Oct. 6
Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
The Tulsa State Fair entertains festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore.
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Sept. 27-Oct. 26
The Castle of Muskogee,
3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival in Muskogee. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages.
Celebration Asia
Oct. 5
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
Celebration Asia is an immersive festival celebrating the diversity and heritage of Asia that will take guests around the world to learn firsthand about the various Asian cultures through music, dance, art, film and food.
McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival
Oct. 5
ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
Head to downtown Tulsa for a celebration of beer at the McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival. More than 20 different breweries will be on hand to present some of the best beer around, with many Oklahoma breweries represented.
Tulsa American Film Festival
Oct. 9-13
Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
The Tulsa American Film Festival returns for the third year. The event features American-made independent films of all genres, with a special emphasis on Native American, Latino American and African-American films. The event also showcases films with Oklahoma connections, as well as student films. Don’t miss filmmaker-based panels, discussions, daily after-parties at local establishments and an outdoor movie-and-music event.
ShalomFest
Oct. 13
Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Place
Visit Temple Israel in Tulsa to celebrate Jewish life at ShalomFest. This annual one-day Tulsa tradition features food, music, entertainment, a children’s area and more.
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa
Oct. 17-20
River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
Visitors to this Oktoberfest celebration will enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music straight from Germany and much more. Savor authentic German beer imported from Munich or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to the sounds of live Bavarian-style entertainment. Other festivities include polka dancing and rows of booths filled with art and crafts.