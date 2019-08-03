Drs. Danielle and Dustin Reif are firm believers in “one-stop shopping,” even where a person’s health is concerned.
The couple, who both earned doctoral degrees in Chiropractic from Parker University in Dallas in 2013, spent four years practicing in New Zealand under a business model they termed a “vitality center.”
When they returned home to the Tulsa area to be closer to family, they saw that the “everything under one roof” concept they had enjoyed in New Zealand wasn’t really common here, so they set about changing that.
Their new office at Tulsa Healing provides Chiropractic adjustments in a facility that also houses a Naturopath, a Reiki Master Teacher and Life Activation Practitioner.
Dr. Dustin Reif, who grew up in Owasso and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management from Oklahoma State University in 2005, said the couple hope to create some brand awareness and trust in the community.
A big part of that, he said, is providing all the different services at the same location so they can stimulate clients’ healing from many different angles.
“The different modalities amplify one another,” Dr. Reif said. “ The Chiropractic adjustment is very powerful, but when we combine it with those other things, we amplify that power.
“Having everything under one roof just makes it simple.”
The Reifs are joined at the practice by his mother, Cari Reif, a Reiki Master Teacher and Life Activation Practioner, and Dr. Mindi Salvino, a Board-Certified Naturopath.
Tulsa Healing also offers a variety of classes on such topics as healing, nutrition, essential oils and pH balancing, just to name a few. Other services include life activations, biofeedback scans, ozone therapy, lifestyle coaching, nutrition coaching, pregnancy coaching, energy healing (crystal healing and crystal reading) and PEMF, or Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field therapy.
In New Zealand, the Reifs were seeing 130 to 150 clients a week, Dr. Dustin Reif said, adding that he’s optimistic about quickly building a full clientele in Tulsa.
“People here seem to be really receptive,” Dr. Reif said, adding that there’s certainly a demand.
Dr. Reif is a believer in the principle that health and disease don’t happen to a person but happen because of a person.
“When your health is ailing, it interferes with everything,” he said, “we want to empower you to take control of your health so that you can get back to doing what you love and continue to do it long into the future.”
Tulsa Healing, 1815 E. 15th St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The phone number is 918-401-0377, and the office can be found online at tulsahealing.com.
Tulsa Healing grand opening will be Aug. 8 from 3-7 p.m. Look for Tulsa Healing at the Senior Living Expo 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Broken Arrow.